Del. Dan Helmer is throwing his support behind fellow Army veteran Pete Buttigieg to be the country’s next commander-in-chief.
Helmer, D-40th, announced his endorsement of Buttigieg, a former U.S. Army officer and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Thursday in a news release.
Helmer noted that he and Buttigieg attended Oxford University together as Rhodes Scholars from 2005 to 2006.
“Our country deserves a commander-in-chief who, unlike our current president, understands the sacrifice we ask of our troops and their families,” Helmer said in the release.
“Virginia voted to turn the page on its broken legislature last year and our country needs a similar fresh start. I’m proud to support Pete Buttigieg to put the politics rooted in division behind us and bring our country together to solve our greatest challenges.”
Helmer, who represents parts of Prince William and Fairfax counties, is a West Point graduate, Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran and a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Helmer defeated longtime delegate Tim Hugo, a Republican, in 2019. Helmer also helps run a small business where he “works to protect veterans’ healthcare,” Helmer’s statement said.
Helmer is one of just a few Virginia elected officials to announce their endorsements in the Democratic presidential primary, which begins Monday in Iowa.
Virginia voters will head to the polls on March 3 along with voters from 13 other states and American Samoa.
Rep. Don Beyer, D-8th, has also endorsed Buttigieg in the primary contest. Reps. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and Donald McEachin, D-4th, have endorsed former vice president Joe Biden. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Thursday she is endorsing New York businessman Michael Bloomberg.
and Buttigieg was in the Navy, not the Army. get it right prince william times. such on target reporting
helmer is just as much a waste as Buttigieg
Here, hold this anchor.
To be expected. From one political light weight to another. Book smart yet out of touch.
Buttigieg, doesn't have the presidential command that Trump has. The tyrants around the world will laugh and eat him alive. Plus, that south bend is a city full of crime, drugs and poverty. He didnt do anything to fix the city he was a mayor in and you think he can run the country. Lol no way.
Another liberal idiot.
good luck on that one
