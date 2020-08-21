1st District congressional candidates Rep. Rob Wittman (R) and Democrat Qasim Rashid sparred over a laundry list of police and criminal justice reforms at a debate Thursday evening that had both strongly opposing any plan for Congress to “defund the police.”
“I do not support defunding the police and I do not support in anyway redirecting resources or reducing resources,” Wittman said.
Calls to “defund” police and reallocate funds to mental health and social services have become a rallying cry for protesters in the wake of nationwide protests sparked by the police killings of Black men and women. Rashid said he disagrees with some in his own party on the issue.
“I do not want to defund the police. In fact, I went against my own party to argue that we should make sure law enforcement gets the support they need,” Rashid said. “... We must make sure that our law enforcement officers are paid effectively.”
The debate took place at Rappahannock Regional Criminal Justice Academy in Fredericksburg. The audience was capped at 70 people, many of whom were law enforcement officers. It was the first of two debates scheduled between Rashid and Wittman.
The debate centered on criminal justice policies and reforms ranging from those addressing police use-of-force and misconduct to the use of military equipment and cooperative agreements between local law enforcement and federal immigration agencies, such as 287(g).
The debate was moderated by the police academy’s Executive Director Mike Harvey.
Use-of-force policies, police misconduct
Asked whether Congress should implement a national standard for police use-of-force, Wittman said such policies are “best determined by local law enforcement agencies.” Wittman said: “Each situation is different from urban areas to suburban areas to rural areas.”
“I think a one-size-fits-all for the nation doesn’t do justice to the communities. It doesn’t do justice to our law enforcement agencies,” Wittman said. “What’s appropriate in Caroline County may not be appropriate in Prince William County.”
Rashid disagreed and said that “standard reforms” to police use-of-force policies are necessary, and that, “there should not be that inconsistency” between law enforcement agencies.
Rashid said that national standards are needed to address police misconduct. Rashid said implementing a national standard is about ensuring consistency “so that no matter where we go, we know that every person is being held accountable under the Constitution.”
In many states and locales, police officers who are fired for misconduct at one department may be rehired by different department or agency depending on state laws.
“I’m a lawyer. If I commit legal malpractice, I lose my bar license. I can’t get my license in another state unless I remedy what I did wrong,” Rashid said. “The same rules should apply to law enforcement.”
Wittman said police misconduct is better addressed at the state level rather than the federal level. Wittman said police “standards, policies, protocols and procedures” are issues that need “to be agreed upon at the state level because we know there are differences between departments.”
“We certainly don’t want someone in one department that’s been let go to be hired by another department because that does create inconsistencies. But the place where we can create consistency is ... at the state level,” Wittman said.
Wittman calls cooperation with ICE ‘critical;’ Rashid opposes 287(g)
Candidates were asked whether they are in favor of cooperative agreements between federal immigration agencies and local law enforcement, such as 287(g) agreements that some locales have with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to deputize officers to act on behalf of ICE in local jails.
Only one Virginia locality, Culpeper, currently holds a 287(g) agreement with ICE. Prince William County ended its 287(g) agreement with ICE on June 30 after 13 years.
Wittman said it is “critical” for there to be a productive relationship between the ICE and local law enforcement to “make sure there is the ability for those individuals … get into the criminal justice system.
“When immigration and customs enforcement agency says, ‘We would like to come and get this individual,’ I think it’s absolutely necessary for local law enforcement to cooperate with the federal agencies to make sure we get those individuals off the street,” Wittman said.
Rashid said he is opposed to local agencies signing onto 287(g) agreements with ICE. Rashid said the 287(g) program actually makes communities “less safe” because it causes fear in the undocumented community and leads to the underreporting of crime.
“Undocumented immigrants who are suffering, who are being abused,” do not seek help “out of fear of deportation,” Rashid said. “We see a direct correlation between enforcing this and abuse of women, abuse of children and child trafficking.”
Rashid added that the 287(g) agreement “forces our local police department to take on yet another responsibility that they shouldn’t have to.”
“This is an example of where we need to let local law enforcement address local issues. The federal government has plenty of money. They should deputize their law enforcement to address these issues, not force local law enforcement to take on yet another responsibility,” Rashid said.
Candidates clash on military-grade equipment
Rashid said he is against providing local police with military equipment. Rashid referenced a report published by the Charles Koch Institute, a libertarian-oriented public policy research organization in Virginia, that found that the militarization of police has “occurred alongside a significant decline in public trust for law enforcement agencies.”
“It creates a wedge between law enforcement and the communities. It decreases trust between law enforcement and the community,” Rashid said.
Rashid added that the report found that “getting military-grade equipment into the hands of local police does not make them safer” and “doesn’t actually decrease crime.”
Rashid said the money spent on the purchase and upkeep of military-grade weapons and accessories for police officers should instead be used to increase police officer salaries where they are below the living wage.
"That’s where the money should be going,” Rashid said. “Not towards additional equipment that doesn’t make us safer, that doesn't’ make our law enforcement safer, that doesn’t make our communities safer, but does cost a lot of money we don’t have and creates distrust between police and the community.”
Wittman said local law enforcement agencies should have the ability to decide whether or not they need military-grade equipment.
“I think making sure that the equipment you have at your avail should be your decision,” Wittman said. “I believe each and every one of you in this room that you are in the best position to decide what’s best for your department and what’s best for your community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.