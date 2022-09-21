Denny's armed robbers

A surveillance photo of two suspects in the Dec. 26, 2019, armed robbery at a Denny's restaurant in Manassas that resulted in the fatal shooting of DoorDash delivery man Yusuf Ozgur, 56. The trial of one of the assailants, Jordan Anderson, 25, of Manassas, began Tuesday, Sept. 6.

 submitted
Jordan Anderson

Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas, was arrested Sunday in connection with the shooting death of Yusuf Ozgur, 56, a father of two and Door Dash delivery man from Manassas.
Yusef Ozgur and his family

A picture shared on a GoFundMe page shows Yusef Ozgur, right, with his family.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
1

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.