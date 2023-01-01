The race to replace former Gainesville District supervisor Pete Candland on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors has a third Republican candidate: Gainesville native and civil engineer Ray Mizener announced his bid for the vacancy late last week.
Mizener, 47, serves as president of the Prince William Committee of 100, a bipartisan group of residents that meets monthly to discuss issues of countywide interest. Mizener has never held elected office but challenged Candland for the Republican nomination for the Gainesville District supervisor’s seat in 2019. Candland (R) won that primary with about 73% of the 1,200 votes cast.
On Monday, Jan. 2, Republicans will hold a mass meeting at Park Valley Church in Haymarket to pick their nominee for the Feb. 21 special election to replace Candland, who resigned from his post on Dec. 16. The tight timeline is necessitated by state law, which gives political parties only five days to pick a nominee after a writ for a special election is issued by the county circuit court.
Mizener entered the contest just before the Prince William Republican Committee’s Dec. 28 candidate deadline. Gainesville resident Bob Weir, who serves on the Haymarket Town Council, and Alyson Satterwhite, a former Gainesville District representative on the Prince William County School Board, are also vying for the GOP nomination. The winner will likely face Democrat and political newcomer Karensa Sumers in the Feb. 21 special election.
In a Saturday, Dec. 30 interview, Mizener said he’s running not because his views are much different than Weir’s or Satterwhite’s on hot-button land-use issues. For example, all three oppose the controversial “Prince William Digital Gateway” data center development at the root of Candland’s resignation.
The digital gateway proposes to open 2,139 acres adjacent to the Manassas National Battlefield Park to a maximum of 27.6 million square feet of new data centers. The proposal could bring an estimated 30 to 50 new data center buildings to the Pageland Lane corridor, a rural area that runs adjacent to Manassas National Battlefield Park.
Candland and his wife Robyn signed a contract in October 2021 to sell their Gainesville home and 5.7 acres to a data center developer if the county board approves rezonings tied to the digital gateway. Candland had to recuse himself from the supervisors’ Nov. 2 vote on the comprehensive plan amendment that paved the way for the new development. He subsequently resigned on Dec. 16, however, after Prince William Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth advised he not vote on any rezonings involving data centers anywhere in the county while the digital gateway rezonings are still under review to avoid running afoul of the state’s conflict of interest law.
Mizener said he believes there is still a means to fight the digital gateway development or at least substantially limit its impact on the battlefield and surrounding area.
Mizener said he hopes to bring an engineer’s perspective to what he sees as the over expansion of data centers in the county. And he said he believes he has the diplomatic skills necessary to persuade the board of county supervisors’ Democratic majority to consider Gainesville residents’ concerns about the rising number of data centers in the Gainesville District.
“Really, it's not that we're fighting data centers … we're fighting the unnecessary expansion,” Mizener said. “Do we really need data centers on hallowed ground, right at the backside of the Manassas battlefield? I think that's where the citizens have lacked a voice.”
Mizener formerly worked as a civil engineer for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and now works as a senior engineer for Airports Design Consultants, Inc. He said he has spent his career dealing with large-scale infrastructure projects at Washington-area airports that are usually “over-budget and behind-schedule” and need fixing. The Gainesville District, he said, is in a similar situation when it comes to data center development.
“We got to turn some things around here,” he said.
The root of the problem, Mizener said, is the county’s approach to land-use planning. The supervisors, he says, lack an overall vision for the county and rely too much on the planning department, which has increasingly leaned on the advice of private consultants.
As an example, Mizener pointed to the Pathway to 2040 comprehensive plan update, which began with the work of private consultants rather than a shared vision among county residents and elected officials. “We need to decide on how we want to grow,” he said.
Regarding the future of the county’s “rural crescent” development rules, which the supervisors effectively eliminated in their Dec. 14 vote on the Pathway to 2040 comprehensive plan update, Mizener said he believes the county must strike a balance between the need to control residential growth and protect the Occoquan Reservoir with the desire of landowners who want to sell their properties to developers.
“We need to be fair to the landowners. We need to be fair to everybody,” he said. Mizener said the county board should come up with “a formula” that would site newer higher-density development within a certain proximity to existing higher-density development.
Mizener said he believes that opening the rural crescent to higher density residential development will cost taxpayers more in the long run to fund new infrastructure such as roads and schools. He thus contends development should be limited to allow improvements already in the works to catch up.
Regarding data centers, Mizener said he would ask Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and federal lawmakers to intervene in the digital gateway, if possible. He also said the county should tax data centers at a higher rate to ensure they pay “their fair share.”
Prince William County currently charges data centers $1.65 per $100 in assessed value in annual computer and peripheral equipment property taxes. The rate is about 60% less than the $4.20 per $100 in assessed value that data centers pay in Loudoun County.
Mizener concedes that his position on the county’s data center tax rate has changed since he last ran for the county board in 2019. At that time, Mizener opposed a data center tax rate increase proposed by then Board of County Supervisors chairman Corey Stewart.
Mizener said he has since changed his mind, given “the amount of money that is behind those corporations.” But he said he doesn’t yet know what the right rate should be.
Regarding the digital gateway, Mizener said that if the development can’t be stopped, the county should require that the data center buildings be built at least partially underground to mitigate the visual impacts on the battlefield and perhaps lessen their toll on the environment and resources such as electricity and water. He notes that data centers are built underground or at least partially so in Loudoun County as well as in other countries.
Mizener said he’s also interested in the county’s transportation woes and is troubled that the recently approved Pathway to 2040 comprehensive plan update considers a “D” rating on area roadways acceptable. That concession is more proof, he said, that new development should be slowed to avoid further exacerbating congestion on area roadways.
Mizener and his wife, Brooke, have two children, ages 6 and 8, who attend Gravely Elementary School. Mizener said he has no strong concerns about the county’s public schools but says improving teacher pay should be priority.
“I don't know there's any true amount of [pay] that would be equitable” for the work teachers do,” he said.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
