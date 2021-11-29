Debris fire near the former Tim's Rivershore restaurant briefly halts train traffic

Officials are still investigating the cause of an outdoor fire near the old Tim’s Rivershore restaurant on Cherry Hill Road that burned for hours Monday, temporarily delaying train traffic on the nearby CSX tracks.
Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 11:17 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29. Several units responded to the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road to find a large pile of logs and other debris on fire. There were no injuries associated with the blaze, according to Matt Smolsky, assistant chief of the Prince William County Fire Department.
It’s not known how or why the large pile of logs had accumulated at the site of the fire, located between the railroad tracks and the shore of the Potomac River. The debris pile that caught fire was located about 50 yards north of the now vacant building that once was home to Tim’s Rivershore restaurant.
High winds contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, Smolsky said.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.