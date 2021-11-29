You have permission to edit this article.
Debris fire near the former Tim's Rivershore restaurant briefly halts train traffic

fire outside Tim's Rivershore restaurant

Prince William County firefighters battled a debris fire outside the former Tim's Rivershore Restaurant on Cherry Hill Road Monday. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 by John. Calhoun

Officials are still investigating the cause of an outdoor fire near the old Tim’s Rivershore restaurant on Cherry Hill Road that burned for hours Monday, temporarily delaying train traffic on the nearby CSX tracks.

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze at 11:17 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29. Several units responded to the 1500 block of Cherry Hill Road to find a large pile of logs and other debris on fire. There were no injuries associated with the blaze, according to Matt Smolsky, assistant chief of the Prince William County Fire Department.

It’s not known how or why the large pile of logs had accumulated at the site of the fire, located between the railroad tracks and the shore of the Potomac River. The debris pile that caught fire was located about 50 yards north of the now vacant building that once was home to Tim’s Rivershore restaurant.

High winds contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, Smolsky said.

The incident remains under investigation.

