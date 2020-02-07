A Fredericksburg man who died in September after he was found unconscious in a cell at the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center suffered a fatal overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, according to the state medical examiner.
Dale Wayne Fox Jr., 34, was found unresponsive in his jail cell at 9:36 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, by a correctional officer doing a routine check.
Fox was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to Prince William County police.
Fox was arrested at about 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, after experiencing an apparent overdose in the lobby of a Shell gas station at Marumsco Plaza in Woodbridge, according to a criminal complaint.
Upon arriving at the gas station at 5:45 p.m. that night, Prince William County police observed Fox unconscious on the floor of the gas station lobby.
A medic revived Fox by administering Narcan. After arriving at a hospital, a police officer notified Fox he was under arrest for possession of suspected cocaine. Fox admitted to police that he purchased a gram of cocaine and snorted some of it prior to suffering an overdose at the gas station, according to the criminal complaint.
Fox had a long criminal history prior to his arrest, including convictions for grand larceny, forgery and numerous probation violations, according to court records.
Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center staff did not immediately return requests for comment.
