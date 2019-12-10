First-term Manassas City Councilwoman Michelle Davis-Younger announced her candidacy for mayor Sunday. She is the first woman to run for mayor of the city of Manassas, according to city staff.
In a statement announcing her candidacy on Facebook, Davis-Younger, a Democrat, said she is dedicated to taking on the city’s toughest challenges.
“That's what we must do and will do with an engaged community coming together with a common purpose to strengthen the City of Manassas and work collaboratively to ensure future generations continue to make this home,” Davis-Younger wrote.
Davis-Younger was elected to Manassas City Council in 2018 when Democrats took majority control of the council for the first time in Manassas history. Davis-Younger is the first African-American woman to serve on city council. Her term expires in 2022.
Davis-Younger will have to file a statement of organization when it becomes applicable, according to Manassas city spokeswoman Patty Prince.
Davis-Younger is a lifelong resident of the City of Manassas and graduated from Stonewall Jackson Senior High School in 1987. She earned a master’s degree in business administration and her bachelor’s in business administration from Strayer University. She and her husband have two children who were educated in Manassas City schools, according to her bio on the City of Manassas website.
Davis-Younger owns and operates a The1ForHR, LLC, a human resources consulting firm in downtown Manassas, and is a member of the First Baptist Church of Manassas, the website says.
So far, no one else has announced their candidacy for mayor in Manassas. Mayor Hal Parrish, a Republican, has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election in 2020 and did not respond to requests for comment.
Parrish is up for re-election in 2020 along with Manassas City Councilmembers Ian Lovejoy, Pam Sebesky and Mark Wolfe.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.