Most Prince William County residents are no doubt familiar with Davis Ford Road. But the road that exists today is just a remnant of the original Davis Ford Road, which was once a main thoroughfare that meandered more than 15 miles from the Town of Occoquan to Manassas.
In existence since at least 1820, the old Davis Ford Road included parts of today’s Tanyard Hill Road, Minnieville Road, Elm Farm Road, Pennington Lane, Prince William Parkway and Yates Ford Road.
Today, Prince William Parkway is the primary route between Hoadly Road and Manassas. But that’s mostly a new road, cut through forest back in the mid 1990s. Prior to the parkway, Davis Ford Road was a main cross-county connector. The section between Hoadly Road and Manassas is now retired to “back road” status.
The Davis family ford
The road we now know of as Davis Ford Road has been straightened and leveled out over the years, with the 1957 version taking a completely different path in places. In some areas, you can actually see three different paths of the road side-by-side: the current one, the 1957 paved version and the much earlier dirt road.
One area where it was very different was where it crosses the Occoquan River. It followed Occoquan Forest Drive up the hill and back down to cross the river almost perpendicular to the current bridge. The old stone bridge abutment is visible on the east side as you cross the current bridge. The ford preceding the bridge here on Davis family land is where the road got its name. In the 1930s, old Davis Ford Road was little more than one car wide. It wasn't paved the first time until the late 1940s.
The road traversed an area of small farms, sawmills, timbering operations, schools, churches, stores and dance halls that employed and served the community. Some are still standing.
Starting from Occoquan, the first building still standing from the time of the original Davis Ford Road is Bethel Church at the intersection of Minnieville Road and Smoketown Road. The church was erected in 1850 on land donated by the Glascock family, who were church leaders. The church was used as a hospital and stable by both sides during the Civil War. It was moved back to its current location in 1977. The Glascock family cemetery is just down Minnieville Road on the right; they came here from Fauquier County in 1851. Burr Glascock and his son William were both county supervisors, Burr being the first from the Occoquan District in 1870.
Just across Minnieville along the right side of Smoketown Road near the Mobil Lube Express is the site of the old Bethel High School, the first high school in eastern Prince William County, which was built in 1914. It was destroyed by lightning in 1927 and rebuilt as a two-room brick elementary school. In 1968, it was re-dedicated as the Muriel Humphrey School For The Mentally Retarded, the first in eastern Prince William with an educational program. It was razed in 1986.
Speaking of Smoketown Road, it has been said the road got it's name from all the moonshine stills in operation in the area. The smoke hung in the low areas along the road. Prince William County was reportedly a major supplier of moonshine to Washington, D.C. back in the day.
Just a little farther down Minnieville on the left is the site of the old Russel farm and store. The Russel house still stands next to Cowles Ford and is a great example of the flagstone facing that was common in northern Virginia from the mid-19th century into the 1960s. (It was Daks restaurant for a number of years before becoming Georgees Grill, which recently closed.)
This was one of the last farms in eastern Prince William County, the land being sold to build a Hechinger hardware store in 1991, which was later converted to Cowles Ford. The Russel Store was the center of commercial and social activity for the Bethel, Smoketown, Agnewville and Hoadly sections of the county. The store was in operation from the early 1900s until 1977 and was razed in 1992.
After the right turn on Prince William Parkway, just before the intersection with Old Bridge Road near the site of the Chinn Library was the home of six generations of the Chinn family, one of the county's most prominent African-American families. Mary and Thomas Chinn were former slaves who bought several hundred acres of land here after emancipation. The family had numerous homes and a store, and donated land for the Mt. Olive Church.
Next up as you drive down the Parkway toward Hoadly Road was the town of Hoadly, at the confluence of roads to Occoquan, Manassas, Independent Hill and the towns of Fairfax County via the fords at Wolf Run Shoals and Sallie Davis's property. There was a post office here, farms, various homes and at least one store.
As you turn right on Davis Ford Road, it becomes clear what the entire length of this road once looked like. About a quarter-mile down on the right at Bacon Race Road, you’ll see the old farmhouse on the Purcell Farm. Clinton Purcell, who was born in the house and lived his life on the farm, ceasing farm operations around 1995.
Many folks came to visit Reeces Pavillion dance hall across Bacon Race from the Purcell Farm and Bacon Race Church across Davis Ford Road. This was the first Baptist Church established in in the county, also known as the Occoquan Meeting House and Oak Grove Church. Three different church buildings held services here from 1774 to approximately 1938. The last church collapsed on Christmas Eve 1987. Several Confederate regiments camped there in 1861-62.
Bacon Race Road leads to the sites of various Civil War military encampments, cannon emplacements and rifle pits along the Occoquan. It also leads to Ryons Dam, built on the Occoquan in the 1920s for rural electrification.
Bacon Race Road, along with the river crossing at Wolf Run Shoals, were part of the path used by General Comte deRochambeau to provide armaments and personnel to Washington’s troops at Yorktown during the Revolutionary War.
It can't be seen from the road, but the ruins of one of the oldest mills in the county, Priest's (or Peaks) Mill, is along Crooked Creek about two miles down Davis Ford on the left. This was a small mill likely for a few local farmers.
Then you come to the crossing of the Occoquan, where according to reports, there was a dance hall near where the old road crossed the river before it was dammed. The stone grill that was there can still be seen in the water when the level is low enough.
On down the road toward Manassas, you pass the old Buckhall Church, built in 1905. A few hundred feet away is the Buckhall (or Oak Hill) school and the Buckhall store. The one-room schoolhouse was built in 1865 and is reported to be the first public school in western Prince William County. The store was built in the 1940s and was gutted by fire and rebuilt in 2007-08.
Then it's on to Manassas past the Kline Farm on the left. The Kline family has lived in the county for generations and farmed here until the 1980s. Other branches of the family owned a drive-in theater and two Kline's ice cream locations in Manassas.
And finally, as you come to the Manassas city limits, you'll see the Davis Ford Crossing shopping center across Liberia Avenue on the right, memorializing the western terminus of this historic highway.
Davis Ford Road between Hoadly Road and Yates Ford Road is a wonderful step back to a simpler time when the county was less crowded but still very connected. Folks worked hard on the farms, in the mills and on the timbering operations (and making and selling moonshine!).
They thengathered at the churches, dance halls and stores on the weekends. Davis Ford brought the community together then and now.
Martin Jeter is a resident of the mid-county area who has lived in Prince William since 1983. He is the president of the Mid County Civic Association (midcopw.net) and can be reached at sanmar02@aol.com.
A version of this article appeared on the Mid County Civic Association and can be found here.
