Dr. Steven Pleickhardt, a dentist who lives and has an office in Bristow, speaks during a Sept. 10 protest against the Devlin Technology Park, a proposed development of seven to 11 data centers at Devlin and Linton Hall roads.

The protest was also sought to raise awareness about another data center development of up to 11 buildings already approved on land behind Amberleigh Station and Silver Leaf Estates in Bristow. 

Dale Browne, president of the Great Oak subdivision in Manassas, takes the megaphone during a protest held in front of the Amazon data center complex recently built beside his neighborhood. Great Oak residents have been speaking out about what they say is an annoying and unceasing buzzing noise from the data centers that they bothers them day and night.
Dr. Steve Pleickhardt speaks at a Sept. 10 protest against the proposed Devlin Technology Park, a campus of seven to 11 data centers proposed at Devlin and Linton Hall roads.
(4) comments

wawright
wawright

On January 3rd, I asked the Director of Economic Development: “Please provide written evidence or references for your assertions that “most data center requests are for 100 acres of contiguous land” and “there are only two sites that would meet the 100-acre scenario of a data center requirement”.

She replied: “The Economic Development site selection process can involve an official request for proposal from the company itself, a consultant, the Commonwealth, or sometimes just a general inquiry of land availability. In most cases, these projects fall under a Non-Disclosure Agreement, so unfortunately, I am unable to provide you specific documentation“.

Incredulous, I ask if citizens should be expected to accept:

• The county cannot share evidence which is the basis of the questionable “100-acre minimum” claim with taxpayers because it is shielded from public scrutiny by a non-disclosure agreement, negotiated to protect the interests of multi-billion-dollar corporations.

• This “secret” claim formed the underlying basis of proposals for two sweeping changes to land use policy within Prince William County (expansion of the date center overlay district and the Prince William Digital Gateway).

• There were two Community Meetings scheduled (January 20th and 27th), ostensibly to exchange information with interested citizens, yet the county withheld the basic underlying rationale for the proposals discussed.

• The county refused to confirm whether data center prospects would accept optimally situated land that is less than what was falsely characterized as their “typical request” (several have since). There were then 25 operating data centers and 29 others under development on parcels less than the “typically requested” 100 acres.

• Your county government participated in negotiations behind the backs of its citizens to advance a data center development, for the financial benefit of private citizens and at great risk to the environment, outside the prescribed overlay district in contravention of their existing land use policy.

• The Prince William Digital Gateway proposal continued to move forward with the county consistently refusing to share basic information required to validate its necessity.

• This proposal has already been recommended by the Planning Office and Planning Commission and is scheduled for a vote by the Board of County Supervisors on November 1st with the public still blindfolded and misinformed by county staff and elected officials.

Your Prince William County government stinks like an old fish. And a fish rots from the head down.

DMkatchmeric
DMkatchmeric

When the county signs an NDA they are surrendering to the data center. They are handing over government authority to the data centers. They are cutting out the public and ending our democratic rights. The data centers want to end democracy and the will of the voters in PWC.

gman021
gman021

Supervisor Lawson is the supervisor who put forth the recent motion in support of the Devlin Technology Park Comprehensive Plan Amendment which would have data centers built 100 feet away from the Amberleigh Station and Silver Leaf communities. The reason: The ground has limestone and would have to be blasted for basements if it was built out with new residential homes, therefore, it is better suited for data centers. The PW Times knows this but continues to make her out to be some sort of savior.

Sharonharvey
Sharonharvey

These data center companies need to be investigated by the FBI, Homeland Security and the intelligence community. Why all these data clustered near CIA in Loudoun and Prince William and near Dulles, the FBI academy, and various military intelligence agencies at Quantico? Who wants their information and data? The bad guys. How do we know whether there could be targeted attacks on data centers? Today’s bad actors disrupt and use sabotage every day against us. Who owns these companies? Why do they want to locate here? That needs to be revealed before we lose our homes, health, and environment to greed and subterfuge.

