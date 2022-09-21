Photo_News_DataCenter_aerial_site.jpg

The proposed "PWC Digital Gateway" could open more than 2,000 acres to future data centers in Prince William County's "rural crescent," including on land bordering the Manassas National Battlefield Park. 

 courtesy photo/Roger Snyder
map of Prince William Digital Gateway draft plan

A map of Prince William County's draft plan for the PW Digital Gateway, a proposal that would open 2,133 acres in the county’s rural crescent to data centers. The area is comprised of residential neighborhoods and small farms along Pageland Lane.

The county's plan envisions at least three areas of dedicated parkland, a 300- to 500-foot wildlife corridor running along streams that cut through the area and buffers of at least 150 feet to reduce the impacts of the data centers on Manassas National Battlefield Park and nearby homes and cultural areas.
PW digital gateway map that shows subdivisions along pageland land

More than 2,100 acres of Prince William County's once protected rural crescent would be replanned for new data centers if the Prince William Digital Gateway is adopted by the board of county supervisors on Oct. 11.

At about 5 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Planning Commission voted 4 to 3 with one abstention to recommend approval of the CPA with several revisions and changes submitted by Compass and QTS, two data center companies that have arleady signed contracts with landowners to purchase properties for new data centers. 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.