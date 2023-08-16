Surging power demand in Northern Virginia, driven by the proliferation of data centers to support the internet, will mean lots more power lines and likely conflicts over who gets them in their backyards.
Dominion Energy will have to navigate around a web of conflicting interests: historical and cultural sites seeking protection; businesses that fear towers and wires will ruin their aesthetic; and landowners who don’t want them on their property.
Already the projects have hit snags.
In Prince William County, opposition to a proposed new transmission line near Prince William Parkway and Nokesville Road arose because the new overhead line would traverse the county’s premier commercial zone, Innovation Park, where business owners had all agreed to bury their electric distribution lines.
In Fauquier County, Dominion Energy was recently denied an initial permit to dig up Warrenton streets for manholes that would serve an underground power line needed to feed the proposed Amazon data center. While this is for a new distribution line, and not a high-powered transmission line, it was one more sign of resistance.
Yet, the electric utility insists that the projects need to be built – not just to feed power to energy-hungry data centers but also to comply with regulatory rules designed to guarantee reliability for all.
The costs of the local projects vary widely. Just as an indicator, Dominion officials said a recently finished six-mile line to feed an Amazon data center in Haymarket was estimated to cost $51 million if it ran only overhead, but the final solution, with overhead and underground portions, ended up costing $221 million.
And the projects being aired in Prince William and Fauquier are just the tip of the iceberg. PJM Interconnection, which operates the grid in 13 states, is planning a massive project to expand the grid’s ability to deliver power in the Mid-Atlantic region. It has taken bids on 72 proposals stretching from New Jersey to southern Virginia and West Virginia, driven largely by its forecasts of zooming data center power demands.
Karen Sheehan, director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, identified 14 of those projects that in some way affect her county, and at least five others appear to pass through Fauquier. While some of the proposals contain duplicate components, and not all parts will be built, the bids for the Prince William projects alone total $16.7 billion. The cost will be borne by all Virginia homes and businesses with electricity bills.
“I don’t think that it’s at all fair,” said Sheehan, a whose organization opposes the Prince William Digital Gateway and other data center proliferation in western Prince William County. “It’s very clear that the whole reason the grid needs to expand is the data center load.”
Dominion and PJM acknowledge that data centers are the main driver for the expansion but say the work will ensure there is reliable power for everyone.
Dominion convenes ‘energy engagement group’
Unlike in Loudoun County, where Dominion Energy has had to limit power to new data centers as it scrambles to beef up its transmission infrastructure, data centers operating in Prince William County are currently getting all the power they ask for, Dominion officials said in interviews last week.
Still, the company warns that if it does not build more infrastructure in Prince William, there could be problems there, too. As part of its planning process, Dominion officials have been quietly meeting with what the utility calls an “energy engagement group” of community and business leaders and local activists to explain proposed projects and spot potential pitfalls. The group has met in May, June and July and will likely continue to meet monthly, according to participants.
To aid discussion, Dominion published a map of four “future project areas,” where new transmission lines are likely needed.
On June 26, the group focused on two areas, one being the Gainesville zone. While the area is already served by two 230-kilovolt transmission lines, Dominion planner Harrison Potters cited the need for reinforcement because transmission companies have to plan for a worst-case scenario of two lines failing.
To this end, Dominion is proposing a new 230-kilvolt line running two miles between the “Dave’s Store substation,” just west of Interstate 66 and U.S. 29 and a NOVEC substation near Wellington and Rollins Ford roads.
According to meeting minutes obtained by the Prince William Times the group discussed the pros and cons of placing the line underground – the objection being that buried lines cost seven to 10 times more than overhead power towers.
4th transmission line needed for Innovation Park area
A bigger problem is posed in the area near Prince WilliamParkway and Nokesville Road, where three 230-kilovolt transmission lines serve more than 5 million square feet of data centers operating or developing in and around Innovation Park. Here, Potter said, the power demand is growing so fast that if two lines go out of service, the third line could become overloaded and could overheat.
“That whole pocket in that Innovation area is expected to exceed the rating of that one 230-kilovolt line, needing additional 230 kilovolts brought into the area,” he said.
In other words, the area needs a fourth high-voltage transmission line.
But finding a route for that fourth line poses a challenge. While running a new line northward from the Nokesville substation seems logical, Dominion said there are buildings along Nokesville Road that would impede it, and the Virginia Railway Express railroad line does not have wide enough right-of-way for new towers.
An alternative would be using open land to the east of Nokesville Road. But the engagement group noted the presence there of the Bristow Station Battlefield Heritage Park and a Virginia scenic byway with an historic bridge.
“They want to run a line up from Nokesville, and we are trying to talk them out of it,” said Julie Bolthouse, land-use coordinator for the Piedmont Environmental Council, who attends the meetings.
Perhaps the most noteworthy zone of concern surrounds the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway, which spans Pageland Lane north of I-66. The project, which is controversial due to its proximity to Manassas National Battlefield Park, could comprise up to 27.6 million square feet of data centers in 28 to 34 buildings.
The project’s rezoning application shows at least 13 electrical substations connected to the 230 kilovolt lines that form part of the utility’s massive trunk that runs north-south through the Pageland Lane corridor. The corridor also contains two 500 kV lines that serve the region as a whole.
Greg Mathe, a Dominion Energy electric transmission communications manager, noted that the high-voltage trunk lines serve the whole system, not just the proposed PW Digital Gateway. So, even if there was enough power from those lines for the new data center complex, Dominion and PJM Interconnection would have to “make sure that adding that load in that particular location doesn't cause any harm anywhere else on the system,” Mathe said.
“So, we don't yet know what could happen. But right now, we do know that there are needs on the system to help mitigate the growth that's happening in Northern Virginia,” Mathe said.
One of those new growth areas may turn out to be Fauquier County.
Warrenton Councilman Bill Semple sent an alert to his constituents last week telling them that Warrenton’s public works department had denied Dominion Energy’s request for right-of-way to run ducts under Warrenton’s streets from lower Falmouth Street north to Blackwell Road. The project would require digging up to 50 manholes eight feet deep to provide access to the buried lines. “The project would impact 21 street crossings,” wrote Semple, who happens to live on Falmouth Street.
Semple noted that John Ward, assistant director of public works, had denied the permit because both Falmouth Street and Walker Drive had recently been paved.
“The residents would be irate due to the disturbance …of the newly paved street that they have patiently waited for,” Ward wrote in issuing his denial.
Dominion spokesperson Peggy Fox said in an email that the company had been checking to see whether it could run distribution lines to the Amazon site beneath Warrenton streets. With the rejection, she wrote in an email, the company would “continue to refine underground distribution routing options” including an underground line “along the Route 15/29 corridor.”
Semple said he had long favored running the lines along that corridor, but he had been told months ago by Virginia Department of Transportation officials that they were unlikely to give up that much of their right-of-way.
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
(1) comment
It’s hard to tell which is the most important issue neglected by the five incumbent Democratic supervisors, who remain determined to pursue their robotic devotion to reckless data center development.
* Water quality: They ignored warnings expressed by Fairfax County, Fairfax Water, The Piedmont Environmental Council, The National Parks Conservation Association, The Sierra Club, The Virginia Department of Forestry and the county’s own Watershed Management Branch regarding the threats posed to the Occoquan River watershed. They insincerely feigned concern by agreeing to study the impacts only AFTER their projects were approved.
* Air quality: Prince William County was characteristically silent when the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality proposed granting a waiver of air quality standards to permit data centers to operate their diesel backup generators continuously during peak electrical load conditions.
* Noise pollution: Just like their reactive response to water quality concerns, the county established a panel to study noise issues and fumble for a new ordinance while data center approval and construction continues unabated.
* Historical and cultural preservation: The same five incumbent Democratic supervisors voted against resolutions by their own Historical Commission to evaluate the historical significance of areas impacted by the Prince William Digital Gateway.
* Democratic process and the will of the people: The same five incumbent Democratic supervisors voted against a resolution to recognize clear opposition expressed by the public in three separate elections by refraining from approving contentious land use cases during “lame duck” Board of County Supervisors sessions between the November elections and the end of their current terms. Their opinion obviously matters more than yours.
Perhaps the greatest neglect of all was the absence of any consideration whatsoever for the effect of unconstrained data center development on the capacity of our electrical grid, the need for new substations and transmission lines and the ensuing cost to ratepayers. Not everyone lives near a proposed data center, but many more will be impacted by new power lines crisscrossing their neighborhoods and EVERYONE will bear the cost of them.
Whoever thought this was a NIMBY issue will soon learn it’s a NIEBY (Now in Everyone’s Back Yard) issue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.