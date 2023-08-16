Power lines

hese transmission lines near Manassas National Battlefield Park were one impetus for the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway. But while these lines would feed the controversial data center corridor, additionaltransmission projects are needed to ensure power reliability as data center demand increases.

 Staff photo
wawright
wawright

It’s hard to tell which is the most important issue neglected by the five incumbent Democratic supervisors, who remain determined to pursue their robotic devotion to reckless data center development.

* Water quality: They ignored warnings expressed by Fairfax County, Fairfax Water, The Piedmont Environmental Council, The National Parks Conservation Association, The Sierra Club, The Virginia Department of Forestry and the county’s own Watershed Management Branch regarding the threats posed to the Occoquan River watershed. They insincerely feigned concern by agreeing to study the impacts only AFTER their projects were approved.

* Air quality: Prince William County was characteristically silent when the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality proposed granting a waiver of air quality standards to permit data centers to operate their diesel backup generators continuously during peak electrical load conditions.

* Noise pollution: Just like their reactive response to water quality concerns, the county established a panel to study noise issues and fumble for a new ordinance while data center approval and construction continues unabated.

* Historical and cultural preservation: The same five incumbent Democratic supervisors voted against resolutions by their own Historical Commission to evaluate the historical significance of areas impacted by the Prince William Digital Gateway.

* Democratic process and the will of the people: The same five incumbent Democratic supervisors voted against a resolution to recognize clear opposition expressed by the public in three separate elections by refraining from approving contentious land use cases during “lame duck” Board of County Supervisors sessions between the November elections and the end of their current terms. Their opinion obviously matters more than yours.

Perhaps the greatest neglect of all was the absence of any consideration whatsoever for the effect of unconstrained data center development on the capacity of our electrical grid, the need for new substations and transmission lines and the ensuing cost to ratepayers. Not everyone lives near a proposed data center, but many more will be impacted by new power lines crisscrossing their neighborhoods and EVERYONE will bear the cost of them.

Whoever thought this was a NIMBY issue will soon learn it’s a NIEBY (Now in Everyone’s Back Yard) issue.

