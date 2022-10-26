As argument swirls around proposed data centers in Prince William and Fauquier counties, both proponents and opponents can agree on one thing: They generate a ton of tax revenue. But exactly how much revenue would come from the proposed Prince William Digital Gateway in Prince William’s “rural crescent,” or the 220,000-square foot-Amazon center proposed in Warrenton, is the subject of serious debate.
Tax analyses, public documents and interviews with officials in Northern Virginia suggest that the tax revenue generated by the proposed data centers may be either significantly less than expected – or, at best, unpredictable. In counties that depend on data center taxation, officials are finding that estimating that revenue is a fuzzy business.
And estimating revenue from data centers not yet approved, much less built and operating, is, as one finance official put it, an exercise in futility.
Loudoun County, which has 115 data centers that are forecast to generate $576 million in county taxes in 2023, about one-third of its property tax stream, learned this lesson last year. The county was expecting several data centers to replenish their equipment, but either due to pandemic-related problems or data center overbuilding, or both, they did not. Since new equipment generates the most tax revenue, the county found itself $60 million short in its $2 billion general fund and had to scramble to fill the hole.
Because of this uncertainty over how fast a data center will add new equipment, “It’s difficult to project for budgeting purposes,” said Loudoun’s commissioner of the revenue, Bob Wertz, in an interview. “It's a big challenge because it's such a significant portion of our revenue base.”
Depreciation factor
Data center revenue is squishy in other ways. Computer equipment is not assessed until Jan. 1 after it is purchased. So, if a data center buys equipment in February of one year, it will not be assessed on it for 11 months.
Even then, in its first year, the equipment is assessed only at about half of its cost: In Prince William County, taxable computer equipment is assessed at only 50% the first year and then depreciates annually to 35%, 25%, 15% and 5% in subsequent years. Loudoun’s depreciation rate runs from 50% the first year to 40%, 30%, 20% and 10%. Fauquier County’s is a bit slower at 55%, 45%, 35%, and then 25% for the fourth and fifth years.
Using Prince William’s depreciation schedules, John Lyver, a former NASA engineer with a Ph.D. in computational mathematics, has challenged the estimated revenue from the Prince William Digital Gateway, which he opposes. The PW Digital Gateway, as it is known, is a plan to open 2,133 acres in Prince William’s rural crescent to allow up to 27 million square feet of new data center development. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Nov. 1 on a comprehensive plan amendment that would allow the change.
Proponents of the Gateway, many of whom are landowners who hope to sell their property to data centers for between $350,000 and $950,000 an acre, have touted the project as likely to bring in $700 million annually to the county – money they say will improve schools and boost teacher and first-responder salaries. (In 2021, the county took in nearly $80 million in tax revenue from more than 30 data centers, a 24% hike from 2020. About 40% of that came from real estate taxes and the rest from taxes on computer equipment.)
But in February, deputy finance director Tim Leclerc published a model that showed that the Gateway’s revenue would more likely be $400 million annually at the end of 20 years.
Even so, Lyver contends that Leclerc did not account enough for the county’s depreciation scale. He says the revenue after 20 years could be more like $242 million annually toward the county’s $1.48 billion budget. That’s still a lot of money, but it’s only a third of what the proponents originally estimated.
Lecler says his estimate is in a good place–midway between the proponents’ $700 million and Lyver’s $242 million.
Lyver also totals up $1.7 billion in infrastructure needed to serve the development. He notes that the first three rezoning applications for the PW Digital Gateway, submitted in March by QTS and Compass data centers, propose about 10 million square feet of development. If only those projects are built -- Lyver argues, using his depreciation model -- the tax revenue would not exceed the cost needed for infrastructure and bond interest.
Leclerc said he has talked to Lyver but has not studied his model. “I think he was taking the right approach, but I don't think he has enough information to go down the path that he went down,” he said.
In addition, Leclerc said Lyver is making a mistake by attributing all infrastructure costs to the county, since developers can be made to pay for most of those expenses.
Still, regarding his own model, Leclerc acknowledged it is based on guesstimates on how the PW Digital Gateway would be built out: “This was kind of an exercise in futility for everybody because you just don't have enough information to be accurate,” he said.
Leclerc said he based his model on existing Prince William data centers, using their mix of new and old equipment, with depreciation built into the tax revenue estimates. But he said even that “is fraught with possible errors.”
In the end, he said, “Quite frankly, none of us have enough information to value the tax revenue” from a not-yet-built project.
Data centers self-report taxable computer equipment
Leclerc also noted that it’s the data centers themselves that report the cost of their taxable equipment. As a check, county staff may turn to federal and state tax returns, where data centers report as much expenditures as they can.
On the other hand, Leclerc said, “They want to report as little as they can to us so that they don’t get dinged with large business tangible bills.”
In Fauquier County last year, officials also relied on data center data to estimate potential tax income. There, Amazon sought to provide estimates of what it might pay in taxes on its proposed data center in Warrenton. The company told county revenue commissioner Eric Maybach how much it intended to spend on new computer equipment, and Maybach provided the company with tax revenue estimates.
Amazon apparently gave that data to then-Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer and Community Development Director Rob Walton, because they sent tax estimates to town council members in emails, later obtained by the Piedmont Environmental Council through Freedom of Information Act requests.
Walton said Amazon potentially could pay the town $4.6 million and the county $10.6 million in tax revenue over five years; Schaeffer provided similar estimates. If the town and county tax rates stay the same, Amazon could also pay $282,480 to the county and $12,544 to the town annually in real estate taxes.
But as officials contemplated the potential millions in new revenue, the news of Loudoun’s budget shortfall sent cautionary shudders. Schaeffer emailed county officials on Aug. 11, 2021, saying she would recommend to the town council that data center revenue be used only to pay for one-time capital improvements or other town assets, “having seen the impact the reliance is causing on others in the general fund.”
Maybach responded that he, too, advises against “allowing the county to become operationally dependent on this revenue.” He said last week that he still feels that way.
Tax incentives
Further clouding the picture is what effect county and town incentives might have on data center tax revenue. Both Fauquier County and Warrenton offer three years of rebates on 100% of computer taxes paid by tech companies opening or expanding in their areas. Prince William does not offer similar tax rebates. If Amazon qualifies for such incentives in Fauquier, millions in tax dollars could be rebated.
Activists who oppose the Amazon data center proposed for Warrenton say the tax incentive laws seriously diminish the attractiveness of data centers. “So the lure of tax revenues to the town and county is shot full of holes,” said Cindy Burbank, who once oversaw real estate programs for the Federal Highway Administration and is now a leader of Protect Fauquier.
Maybach, Fauquier County’s tax commissioner, says he interprets the law to mean that a new company can apply for incentives, that is, three consecutive years of tax rebates in its first five years of operation. But to get those rebates, a company must tightly comply with the ordinance – apply before it opens for business, spend more than $500,000 and create at least 10 new jobs -- and the rebates must be approved by the Fauquier Board of County Supervisors.
Moreover, Maybach has proposed to the supervisors that the law be changed from a 100% rebate to a declining scale. He said he would also ask that the law be clarified to avoid misinterpretation. A public hearing may come as soon as November.
Tax rates
Meanwhile, the town and counties could also change their tax rates. This year, Fauquier hiked its computer tax rate from $2.30 to $3.45 per $100 of valuation. One result: The estimates of county revenue from an Amazon center calculated last year may now be low.
Prince William’s tax rate on computer property is much lower than both Fauquier’s and Loudoun’s at $1.65 per $100 in assessed valuation. The supervisors raised the rate from $1.50 as of July 1 and have pledged to slowly increase it to $2 by 2025.
Even in Loudoun County, which has had data centers since the mid-1990s, taxation questions linger. One big one is why data centers spent 10% less on new equipment in 2021 than the county predicted. It is possible that supply chain shortages or chip shortages were to blame, or even personnel shortages due to the pandemic. Or it may be that the industry in Loudoun is now building with part-empty server racks in anticipation of future need, said Wertz, Loudoun’s tax commissioner.
So it may be getting harder for Loudoun to predict data centers’ equipment buy rate, and thus accurately predict future tax revenue.
That said, the growth in Loudoun has been phenomenal: More than 25 % a year, year after year, since 2016. “We love data centers here in Loudoun County,” said Wertz.
Reach Peter Cary at news@fauquier.com
