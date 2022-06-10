As debate swirls around whether to turn rural northern Prince William County into a massive data farm enclave, residents of Nokesville are also worried. Between recent land-use change applications, an ongoing update of the county’s long-range land-use map and an existing digital district west of town – all of which could permit construction new data centers -- locals see signs their tiny town and its rural surroundings could become another digital corridor.
“There's tremendous concern by the people of Nokesville related to expansion of data centers into the rural area,” said county Planning Commissioner Tom Gordy, who lives in Nokesville and represents the Brentsville District. Gordy ticked off a list of citizen concerns: diminished water quality and availability, more transmission lines, increased traffic, stormwater runoff and noise. He also argued that data center developers’ willingness to pay up to $1 million an acre makes land unaffordable for other commercial and residential uses.
“This isn't just about a building going up. There are second- and third-order effects of data centers that many communities around the country are learning about as they have allowed them to be built in their areas,” he said.
Some community activists think that if data centers take hold in Nokesville, they could spill over into neighboring Fauquier County, where land is cheaper. The county is already fielding its first application for a commercial data center. Amazon Web Services purchased land behind Country Chevrolet in Warrenton with the intention of building a data center there.
“Honestly, everything is sort of exploding everywhere. And what happens in Prince William will have a direct impact on what happens to Fauquier,” said Elena Schlossberg, executive director of the Coalition to Protect Prince William County, which opposes data center expansion into Prince William County’s rural crescent.
Signs point to new development
Meanwhile, residents of Nokesville, with its tiny village and surrounding farms, say they are already feeling the heat. In February, Prince William County released a draft update of its comprehensive plan, a document meant to guide future land use decisions. It included a proposed industrial area of 1,700 acres between Nokesville and the Fauquier County line. Residents’ biggest fear is that the land, much of which is owned by a cement company and a rock-mining company, might be turned into a quarry, an asphalt plant or heavy industry. But close behind is the worry that the industrial area could become studded with data centers.
That concern is fueled by the fact that the industrial zone is bisected by high-power transmission lines, which data centers depend on for their immense power needs. Indeed, largely due to those power lines, Prince William County supervisors in 2016 designated a 459-acre rectangle in the middle of the larger proposed industrial zone to be part of the county’s Data Center Opportunity Zone Overlay District, where data centers are allowed by-right. Then in 2018, a 331-acre parcel next to that rectangle was approved as an electricity-generating solar farm, though construction on that project has not yet begun. (The company that owns the land in the data center overlay district, Lehigh Portland Cement Co., could not be reached for comment.)
Also, in March 2021, a company named Sky Blue Cloud Development LLC bought a 43-acre parcel on Nokesville Road inside the area the draft comprehensive plan proposes for an industrial zone. The price was $905,000 according to county records. The company’s address of record is the same as that of Branscome Paving Co. on Bethlehem Road, the site of an asphalt plant. This has raised fears among local residents of a new asphalt plant nearby, or, as the name Sky Blue Cloud Development suggests, a data farm serving the internet cloud. A phone message and an email to Branscome Paving and Sky Blue Cloud requesting an interview were not returned.
“We're all on well water. So, you know, you put an asphalt plant next to my backyard, like, I can't drink the water, or I wouldn't want to,” said Ashley Keapproth, whose Hooker Lane property backs to the proposed industrial area.
Asked about data centers, she said: “That's the other thing; we really have no idea what could be done with the land. I only know the things that are possible.”
Data centers also loom as a possibility on farmland outside the industrial zone. One year ago, the House family – owner of the Dutch Land Farm, the county’s last dairy farm, which closed in 2020 -- requested that the county change the prescribed use of a 277-acre farm they own north of Nokesville to accommodate a 10-building data center. The application proposes the creation of a "data center enterprise district,” or DCED, an area on the fringe of developed areas. It would include the farm and allow for data center use.
The county lists the application as “pending.” Dale House, a signer of the application, did not respond to a request for an interview.
About the same time, the Walsh family, which owns 131 acres just east of the House property and bordering Patriot High School, told the county that they, too, would like their land-use status changed. This family asked the county to change the property’s land-use designation from agricultural to mixed-use residential “with an alternative use for data centers,” according to their application.
Richard Walsh said he would have no comment. “I am busy building a farm on my property,” he said.
Both properties are close to high-voltage electric transmission lines and are about two-tenths of a mile from a substation, which is necessary to feed power to a data center. This has neighbors worried that Vint Hill Road, where both farms are located, could turn into a data center corridor.
Chris and Vida Carroll, who live on Lonesome Road near the House farm, have become part-time community activists over these issues. They said they have talked to members of the House family in an effort to persuade them to change plans.
“I do think a lot of people are watching Dale House to see if he has success with this. And if he does, I think, they're all gonna try,” said Vida Carroll.
Chris Carroll said he has talked to county officials who indicated they are sensitive to the impact of the industrial zone on the village of Nokesville and the surrounding rural area. One idea discussed, he said, was a buffer between the village and the industrial zone. Another was the idea that the zoning in the industrial area might be reduced to something less permissive.
“It seems like they might try to limit it from heavy industrial to more like lighter industrial,” he said. “But that still would allow for data centers.”
The Prince William County planning office is now working on a second draft of the comprehensive land-use map, and residents hope it will reflect the notes of opposition they have sent to their supervisors.
Gil Trenum, a former member of the Prince William County School Board who lives in Nokesville, noted that in February 2021, the supervisors created an “Agritourism and Arts Overlay District” that encompasses the rural parts of Nokesville and encourages wineries, breweries, and flower and vegetable picking farms. He called that a “far better fit” for Nokesville than either heavy industry or data centers.
“I think Nokesville would probably like no industrial,” Trenum said. If an industrial zone is created, he said, “You’re gonna shoot yourself in the foot as far as expanding the winery, brewery and ag tourism type businesses.”
