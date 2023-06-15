Ann Wheeler Deshundra Jefferson

Incumbent Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large, left, and Deshundra Jefferson, who is challenging her in the June 20 primary.

 submitted
Photo_News_supervisor roundup_Chair_Wheeler.png

Board of Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At Large
Deshundra Jefferson

Deshundra Jefferson
Photo_News_supervisor roundup_chair_Lawson.jpg

Supervisor Jeanine Lawson
Ken Knarr

Ken Knarr
Rayackel
Rayackel

You’ll notice several things about Ann Wheeler. (1) She won’t debate Deshundra Jefferson. (2) She won’t face residents in Town Halls. (3) She will accept data center and developer money - massive amounts. (4) If she believes her vote on the PW Digital Gateway was good for citizens, why not brag about it? Rather, she hides from everyone except developers. What do you think? Worth voting for her? That’s easy. NO

wawright
wawright

The article states: “Wheeler declined to answer any questions regarding specific data center proposals, including the PW Digital Gateway rezonings.” She also declined either to participate in an Inside NOVA interview or answer written questions. How’s that for connecting with the electorate?

Her campaign website says she “spent 14 years as a Member of the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative Board” and “spent 15 years working and consulting in the energy industry”. If so, how do you explain her complete indifference to the electrical power requirements for data centers she has cranked out like gumballs? We’ll all pay for her negligence.

The same website says she “earned an MBA from the University of Chicago, specializing in Finance”. So how do you explain her willful ignorance in railroading through the largest data center project in the world without conducting even the most cursory cost estimate? The likely explanation is that she wanted to deceptively accentuate the benefits of her pet project by touting revenues alone, without considering offsetting costs. We’ll all pay for her creative accounting.

I suspect what she really specialized in was CAMPAIGN finance. Now there she has a legitimate claim to success. An April 19th article in Inside NOVA was titled: “Prince William County's Wheeler Leads State in Local Candidate Fundraising”. Her ever-eager coffers have made Prince William County a developer’s doormat. Who do you figure she owes her loyalty to? No, it isn’t you.

And what about her experience from three and a half years in office? She has absolutely mastered pay-for-play, divisive leadership, obstructing transparency, neglect of due diligence, abrogation of process, and suppression of public input.

Ann Wheeler’s arrogance and experience we can live without. Help her experience defeat by supporting challenger Deshundra Jefferson on June 20th.

