The pace of data center development in Prince William County – and how county officials should try to shape it – is at the center of the most crowded board of supervisors’ race on the ballot this Tuesday: the contest for the Republican and Democratic nominations to run for at-large board chair in November.
Two Democrats—incumbent Board Chair Ann Wheeler, and newcomer Deshundra Jefferson—are squaring off in the June 20 primary. The county board’s only Republican primary is also for the board’s top post, with Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson competing against Ken Knarr.
Wheeler, 61, of Haymarket, and Knarr, whose own home and land are under contract to sell to a data center company involved in the Prince William Digital Gateway, are seen as the two candidates most enthusiastic about the county’s accelerating data center growth. Prince William County is on track to overtake Loudoun County to become the largest data center hub in the world.
Jefferson, 47, of Montclair, said she got into the race to put the brakes on what she calls the “overdevelopment” of data centers in the county. Jefferson is staunchly opposed to the PW Digital Gateway and several other data center developments in the works, including the Devlin Technology Park, a controversial proposal to build data centers behind existing neighborhoods near Devlin and Linton Hall roads in Bristow.
That’s a position she shares with Lawson, 53, who has supported data centers in industrial areas but has been an outspoken critic of the PW Digital Gateway, which would open the county’s rural crescent to data center development.
Knarr is a strong supporter of the PW Digital Gateway, even though he likely wouldn’t be able to vote on it if he’s elected due to his personal conflict of interest. But Knarr is also critical of data center development creeping closer to homes and schools and blames Lawson, in part, for allowing it to happen.
Data center interests are also driving fundraising in the races for board chair with Wheeler out-raising the other three candidates, in part due to money she received from data center developers and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. The electricians’ union strongly supports the PW Digital Gateway and other data center developments because of the construction jobs they create.
Wheeler touts growing commercial tax base
Wheeler is seeking her second term as board chair. Prior to being elected, she served on the NOVEC board of directors. Wheeler is a New Jersey native and holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tufts University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. From 1983 to 1998, she worked in the energy industry for an electric utility and then for a national utility consulting firm. She has lived in Prince William County since 2001.
Wheeler said that her greatest accomplishment as chair was passing a budget that did not raise the average residential tax bill “for the first time in 14 years” while also increasing funding for the county’s schools.
“Excellent financial management and increased commercial tax revenue made this possible,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler also says she is proud of the county’s increasing commercial tax base, which she credits for keeping property taxes flat, and the county’s inclusive atmosphere “where all diverse groups have a seat at the table.”
Wheeler says she is running again for multiple reasons: to focus on transportation projects, community health projects, and to continue the board’s “community safety initiative.”
Wheeler sees the data center industry as “just a piece” of the county’s strategy to generate more tax revenue and create jobs.
“Each project needs to be looked at individually, and the board will be reviewing each proposal based on staff recommendations, planning commission recommendations and individual information and input once it is presented,” Wheeler said.
Wheeler declined to answer any questions regarding specific data center proposals, including the PW Digital Gateway rezonings. However, Wheeler voted in favor of the PW Digital Gateway comprehensive plan amendment in late 2022, which paved the way for the development.
The community safety initiative is a plan to prevent crime before it happens through researching and identifying its causes and creating community-based ways of stopping it. The initiative would create a Community Safety Advisory Committee made up of representatives from government, school, nonprofit and faith-based organizations.
“This initiative, coupled with the support we have shown our public safety sector, will help address what is a nationwide issue,” Wheeler said.
Regarding the county’s schools, Wheeler praised them as “excellent.”
“Prince William County has an excellent school system with dedicated teachers, a new superintendent with fresh ideas and strong support from the Board of County Supervisors in terms of funding and our relationship with the School Board,” Wheeler said.
Jefferson opposes PW Digital Gateway
Jefferson, a Chicago native, is a political communications strategist and a former news reporter. She holds a bachelor's degree in political science from Columbia University and a master's degree in communications from Johns Hopkins University. This is Jefferson’s first run for elected office.
In addition to her opposition to overdevelopment, Jefferson said she decided to run to prevent residents from being “priced out” of the county by rising taxes, to implement programs for at-risk youth and to expand affordable housing. These things can be done, Jefferson said, by increasing the tax on data centers.
“Our elected officials should be accessible and responsive to the community, which I find lacking in our current board of county supervisors,” Jefferson said.
Jefferson said she opposes the PW Digital Gateway because of its possible effects on the water supply and historic Black communities and cemeteries near Manassas National Battlefield Park. Jefferson also said that she is concerned the county is relying too heavily on the data center industry.
“We also cannot allow developers to dictate their growth; placing data centers near our homes, schools, or natural and cultural resources will ultimately hurt our county long-term,” Jefferson said.
Jefferson believes that the county should adopt a data center tax rate “commensurate with neighboring counties” to reduce residential taxes. She also said that the increased revenue from data centers could help fund other county projects, like the newly introduced Crisis Receiving Center.
Jefferson says that data centers are compatible only with other industrial land uses and should never be placed next to residential areas.
“Large setbacks measured in miles, not feet, are the only answer,” Jefferson said.
To combat rising crime in the county, Jefferson said that she wants to implement a summer jobs program for at-risk youth. She also supports hiring more police officers and paying them a competitive salary.
“We also need to ensure that our officers have the proper training to interact with diverse communities,” Jefferson said.
Regarding the county’s schools, Jefferson said that some of the older schools in the county are in need of renovations and that overcrowding should also be addressed “through better forecasting and planning.” Jefferson said she also supports raising teachers’ salaries.
Lawson says county should pause data center rezonings
Lawson is giving up her Brentsville District seat to run for board chair. She was elected in 2014 and has been known as a strong opponent of increased residential or commercial development in the county’s rural crescent.
“We’ve done a lot of great work—but now our county is at a crossroads,” Lawson said. “I decided to run for chair because I have witnessed first-hand our county moving quickly in the wrong direction.”
Lawson said Wheeler has “misused” the office and “disregarded and dismissed” the concerns of county residents. Lawson took issue with Wheeler’s votes on the county’s meals tax and data center projects, saying that Wheeler did not listen to residents’ opposition.
Lawson says she opposes a possible expansion of the planned PW Digital Gateway data center corridor along Sanders Lane that would in effect double the size of the proposed PW Digital Gateway.
“Sanders Lane is an example of the beautiful natural geographic landscape of the rural crescent that we must protect from development,” Lawson said.
Lawson said the county should pause any new data center rezonings until development standards can be updated to deal with the larger, “hyper-scale” projects.
“I compare the ‘old data’ to ‘new data’ rezoning cases like the Geico gecko to Godzilla,” Lawson said. “What used to be requests for 30 feet in height, quiet, somewhat obscure buildings are now requests for massive, 110-foot-tall buildings, in plain sight, that can also be noisy.”
Lawson also said the county needs to hire more police officers to combat rising crime rates.
“A fully staffed department allows officers to be proactive with community engagement, working directly with specific neighborhood, church and school needs,” Lawson said.
Lawson said that although she believes the county’s schools are “some of the best … on the East Coast,” she is concerned their quality has been slipping since COVID-19.
Lawson said the county needs to keep teacher salaries competitive in the region like the supervisors did in the 2024 budget. The latest budget raised police officer salaries 20%.
Lawson says that one of her biggest accomplishments on the board so far has been “safely and responsibly managing the growth of Prince William County.” She says she is proud of the $6 billion in businesses that have been brought into Innovation Park, the new Gainesville High School and Rollins Ford Park.
Knarr: data centers essential to local economy
Knarr is a former Marine and a former schoolteacher who now works for a local defense contractor. Knarr said he decided to run for board chair after seeing what he calls “entrenched politicians making empty promises” on the board.
“We need bold leadership and new ideas to implement more traditional conservative values and principles.” Knarr said.
Since 2022, Knarr has given more than $9,000 to Democratic supervisors, including Wheeler. He says he gave them the money because he supports collective bargaining and believes that data centers are “essential” to the county’s economy.
“Just this year, data centers brought in well over $100 million in tax revenue, with a 27% increase already programmed for 2024,” Knarr said. “Our economy needs to be further diversified through the growth of our small business sector. We need to use those monies to lower the tax burden on residents instead of doing what the board is doing now – increasing the size of government.”
Knarr has been outspoken about his support for the PW Digital Gateway and stands to make more than $9 million if it is approved.
“It is no secret that I support the Digital Gateway and the numerous benefits the new tax revenue will bring in reducing the tax burden on families, funding the needed expansion of our public safety departments and investing in our school system,” he said.
However, Knarr says he has concerns about any project where data centers “share a property line” with other land uses, such as residential areas and schools.
“This is why I disagree with Supervisor Lawson’s vote to approve the data center campuses surrounding Amberleigh Station,” Knarr said. “In addition, I oppose her plan to build a new library right next to an existing data center on Linton Hall Road.”
Like many of the candidates for Chair, Knarr also supports the hiring of additional police officers. Knarr also said that the county should work on developing “workforce housing” to house firefighters, emergency responders, police and teachers who could not otherwise afford to live in the county.
Knarr says that one of the first things he hopes to achieve as chair is working with the school board to introduce what he calls a “Parental Bill of Rights” to the county school division.
Knarr also says he will work to update schools’ security and facilities and supports increasing teacher pay.
Reach Anya Sczerzenie at asczerzenie@fauquier.com
(2) comments
You’ll notice several things about Ann Wheeler. (1) She won’t debate Deshundra Jefferson. (2) She won’t face residents in Town Halls. (3) She will accept data center and developer money - massive amounts. (4) If she believes her vote on the PW Digital Gateway was good for citizens, why not brag about it? Rather, she hides from everyone except developers. What do you think? Worth voting for her? That’s easy. NO
The article states: “Wheeler declined to answer any questions regarding specific data center proposals, including the PW Digital Gateway rezonings.” She also declined either to participate in an Inside NOVA interview or answer written questions. How’s that for connecting with the electorate?
Her campaign website says she “spent 14 years as a Member of the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative Board” and “spent 15 years working and consulting in the energy industry”. If so, how do you explain her complete indifference to the electrical power requirements for data centers she has cranked out like gumballs? We’ll all pay for her negligence.
The same website says she “earned an MBA from the University of Chicago, specializing in Finance”. So how do you explain her willful ignorance in railroading through the largest data center project in the world without conducting even the most cursory cost estimate? The likely explanation is that she wanted to deceptively accentuate the benefits of her pet project by touting revenues alone, without considering offsetting costs. We’ll all pay for her creative accounting.
I suspect what she really specialized in was CAMPAIGN finance. Now there she has a legitimate claim to success. An April 19th article in Inside NOVA was titled: “Prince William County's Wheeler Leads State in Local Candidate Fundraising”. Her ever-eager coffers have made Prince William County a developer’s doormat. Who do you figure she owes her loyalty to? No, it isn’t you.
And what about her experience from three and a half years in office? She has absolutely mastered pay-for-play, divisive leadership, obstructing transparency, neglect of due diligence, abrogation of process, and suppression of public input.
Ann Wheeler’s arrogance and experience we can live without. Help her experience defeat by supporting challenger Deshundra Jefferson on June 20th.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.