One of 2023’s most watched state primary contests pits a progressive Latina against a well-liked incumbent and highlights the divide over data center development in Northern Virginia.
Del. Elizabeth Guzman, 50, is challenging incumbent state Sen. Jeremy McPike, 47, for the Democratic nomination in the Va. Senate’s 29th District in the June 20 primary.
While both candidates highlight their commitment to education and gun safety reforms, the opponents hold starkly different views on data center development in Prince William County. McPike has accepted large donations from data center developers, while Guzman said she remains skeptical of the impacts data centers will have on local communities.
The 29th District is made up of 141,256 registered voters, about 90% of whom live in Prince William County, with another 10% residing in Stafford County.
Demographically, the district is about 42% white, 22% Black, 14% other, 14% multiracial and 9% Asian. Nearly 25% of the district identifies as Hispanic or Latino, according to the Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP).
McPike has a considerable advantage in funding. According to the Virginia Public Access Project, McPike had raised $546,905 compared to Guzman’s $240,540. McPike started with nearly $200,000 in the bank however, adding to his lead.
Guzman, however, has received a considerable windfall in recent days. On June 9 alone, Guzman’s campaign received more than $13,000 from the National Domestic Workers Alliance and the Latino Victory Fund.
Guzman has also received $65,000 from S. Sonjia Smith, wife of Clean Virginia founder Michael Bills, including a $20,000 donation on June 8.
Clean Virginia itself has been playing both sides of the fence. The clean energy advocacy group donated $10,000 to McPike and $5,000 to Guzman respectively.
Labor unions have been major players in the 29th District. Both McPike and Guzman count labor unions among their top donors. In the past six months alone, Guzman has received $54,000 from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which is the largest union representing public employees in the United States.
In 2022, donations from data center developers and labor unions poured into the coffers of incumbent Democratic members of the Prince William County Board of Supervisors. This trend has continued into the 2023 state senate primaries.
McPike has received thousands of dollars from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Stanley Martin Companies (developer of Devlin Technology Park), Cloud HQ, Amazon, NOVA Technology Council and Jeff Mulhausen, according to campaign finance reports
“[Data center development] is something that needs to be done,” McPike said in an interview with the Prince William Times. He highlighted his work in the statehouse to incentivize data center developers to come to Northern Virginia, while passing a budget amendment expanding Conway Robinson State Forest to protect the land and provide a buffer between data center development and Manassas National Battlefield Park.
“This is something that needs to be paid attention to, and done right, and done well, and balanced, and hopefully provide some of those incentives to some other parts of Virginia as well,” said McPike.
Guzman has criticized McPike for accepting donations from data center developers as well as gambling organizations both in mailers and in an interview with the Times.
“My opponent has been funded by the data centers, and also by the gaming industry and corporations that have special interests in those projects moving forward,” said Guzman. “So, as his constituent, how can I trust that he will do his due diligence to protect the voices of the people?”
Guzman said she wished there had been more inclusion of local residents in the decisions to rezone land for data centers and highlighted data center development as an issue voters have been vocal about.
Guzman came to the United States from Peru in the 1990s with just $300 in her pocket. As a single mother, she worked three minimum wage jobs to provide for her family while working towards her associate’s degree from Northern Virginia Community College.
She went on to earn a bachelor’s and two masters degrees, from American University and the University of Southern California respectively. Guzman has worked as a public servant for nearly two decades with Fairfax County Schools, Fairfax County government and the City of Alexandria where she is a division chief with the city’s Center for Adult Services.
In 2017, Guzman flipped the 31st House District from Republican to Democrat by defeating eight-term incumbent L. Scott Lingamfelter. The former 31st District, which was redrawn as part of the 2021 redistricting plan, included portions of Prince William and Fauquier County.
Coincidentally, McPike is also an employee of the City of Alexandria, where he serves as director of the Department of General Services. McPike has worked for the city government for more than 22 years and is also assistant chief of the Dale City Volunteer Fire Department where he has volunteered for more than 20 years.
McPike was born and raised in Prince William County and worked in construction to pay his way through George Mason University where he received a bachelors and a masters degree in public administration. He was first elected to the state senate in 2015, following an unsuccessful run for the House of Delegates in the 31st District where Guzman was later elected. McPike was reelected in 2019 with no opposition.
Both McPike and Guzman are accomplished legislators. In 2020, Guzman was named Legislator of the Year” by the Virginia Education Association following her successful effort to restore collective bargaining rights for educators and other public employees.
McPike has been a champion for mental health services, himself having lost a brother to suicide at a young age. He passed a bill to help police and clinicians de-escalate situations where an individual is experiencing a mental health crisis and connect them with proper resources. He also authored the bill creating Virginia’s 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.
In his pitch to voters, McPike underscores his experience in the closely divided state Senate where Democrats hold a slim 21-19 majority.
“This really is about the future of investments in Prince William County and having a leader that has a proven track record and experience in getting things done for our working families and in the state Senate,” said McPike.
“You know, right now, we just have a slim majority by two votes, and Youngkin and the House Republicans are trying to make us like Texas and Florida. And take us back 50 years,” he said referencing the key issue of abortion access in Virginia.
Guzman brought up abortion access as well.
“And you know, there's not gonna be a better fighter for women's reproductive rights because I'm a female, and this fight is personal to me and my daughter,” Guzman told the Times. There is a difference when you're a champion, and I'm the champion on the issues that my community cares about the most.”
McPike boasts a laundry list of endorsements from Virginia elected officials including former governor Ralph Northam, State Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw and Prince William County Board of Supervisors Chair AnnWheeler. Unions backing McPike include IBEW Local 26 and Unite Here Locals 23 and 25.
Guzman has support from a litany of labor unions including the Virginia AFL-CIO, local chapters of Teamsters, SEIU, AFSCME and the Prince William Education Association, which represents the teachers of Prince William County. She has also been endorsed by EMILY’s List, VoteProChoice Virginia and the Latino Victory Fund.
