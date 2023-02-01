Photo_news_Devlin aerial_ use this.JPG

The proposed Devlin Technology Park, a 270-acre area in Bristow that could hold up to 14 data centers if the Prince William Board of County Supervisors approves a rezoning Feb. 7. The area is next to the former “Hunter property,” which has already been rezoned for data centers. Photo by Roger Snyder.

 Roger Snyder
crowd at Devlin Technology Park meeting

About 100 people attended a meeting hosted by Stanley Martin on Wednesday, Jan. 25. 
DC_existing_8217 Linton Hall Road_GPIN_7496-07-8757_May 2017.JPG

This data center was built in 2001 at 8217 Linton Hall Road, between Piney Branch Elementary School and Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Gainesville. The building is 227,465 square feet and 26 feet tall.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Recommended for you

(1) comment

EagleView
EagleView

PWC Supervisors -- Stop this reckless data center zoning that is putting so many residential communities in Western PWC at risk.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.