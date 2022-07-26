Multiple gravesites – including at least one belonging to a Confederate veteran – were vandalized at two Manassas cemeteries during the past week, prompting a police investigation.
Damage was discovered at the Manassas Cemetery, located in downtown Manassas at 9317 Center St., on Monday, July 18, and at the Cannon Branch Cemetery, located along Godwin Drive near Va. 28, on Sunday, July 24, according to Sgt. Brett Stumpf, a spokesman for the City of Manassas Police Department.
Because the investigation is still active, police are not disclosing the exact number of graves that were damaged, whether any belonged to Confederate veterans or whether anything was stolen from the gravesites, Stumpf said Tuesday, July 26.
But the damage around the gravesites has been determined to have been “criminal in nature” and the action of people rather than animals, Stumpf said.
Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the damage but are following a few leads. Vandalism at the two cemeteries is rare, but officials take it very seriously when it happens, Stumpf said.
The Manassas City Council and the City of Manassas chief of police are being updated on the investigation, Stumpf said.
At least one of the damaged gravesites was located in the Confederate Cemetery that is part of the Manassas Cemetery and likely was that of George H. Forrest McRae, a Civil War veteran who was buried in 1917, according to his headstone. Photos of the damage around McRae’s gravesite were shared with the Prince William Times over the weekend.
It’s not clear how much damage was done to the gravesite. The ground around MacRae’s headstone had been restored as of Tuesday morning.
Police do not yet know if the most recent damage at both cemeteries is connected, Stumpf said.
MacRae’s gravesite was also damaged by vandals on Halloween night in 2000. During that incident, intruders dug a 5-foot hole and knocked the headstone into the grave, according to a Washington Post report at the time.
According to pictures shared with the Prince William Times, the gravesites damaged at the Cannon Branch cemetery involved decedents who were buried in the 1950s and 1970s.
The Manassas Cemetery is owned by the City of Manassas and dates back to 1866. The Confederate Cemetery within its boundaries was established in 1867, according to a history of the cemetery published on the Prince William County website.
The Cannon Branch cemetery was established in 1896 by the German Baptist Brethren. It is maintained by the Manassas Church of the Brethren. Pastor Mandy North declined to comment on the incident Tuesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.