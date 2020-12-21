Idris O’Connor, 25, of Dale City, announced Monday he will seek the Democratic nomination for the 31st District House of Delegates seat next year.
O'Connor is the third person to seek the his party’s nomination after two-term incumbent Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D), announced she will run for lieutenant governor in 2021 and not seek reelection in the General Assembly.
The 31st District straddles Prince William and Fauquier counties with about 71% of its registered voters in Prince William. However, a state redistricting commission must draw new district boundaries before the November 2021 election using data from the 2020 U.S. census, meaning the district’s boundaries could change. The primary election will take place on June 8, 2021.
O’Connor is the president of the Prince William County Young Democrats, a member of the Prince William County Social Service Advisory Board and the chair of the Cooperative Council of Ministries, a network of churches in Prince William County providing services to the homeless.
A native of the Bronx, New York, O’Connor has lived in Dale City since he was in grade school. O’Connor grew up in Prince William and attended local public schools as well as Northern Virginia Community College, he said in his release.
O’Connor noted his work with low-income and homeless people in his announcement. “Our middle and working-class residents shouldn’t have to struggle to pay for housing and worry about health care costs. People should be able to live and work in the same community, and for a lot of people that’s just not possible in Virginia today,” O’Connor said in his release.
O’Connor’s platform includes increasing public school funding, making free prekindergarten universally available and increasing funding for affordable housing programs, his release said.
Besides O’Connor, Kara Pitek, 38, of Manassas, has announced she will seek the Democratic nomination for the 31st District seat. Pitek is a project manager with a federal contractor and a member of the Prince William County Housing Board.
A third Democrat, Katelyn Page, has also filed paperwork to run for the 31st District seat and is “still considering” whether she will run, she said in a Dec. 8 email. Page was Miss Virginia 2020 and is active in the Prince William County Democratic Committee.
So far, no Republican candidates have filed to run for the 31st District seat next year.
Republican Scott Lingamfelter held the seat for 16 years but was defeated by Guzman in the 2017 election. Most recently, Republican candidate D.J. Jordan received 47% of the vote in 2019.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(2) comments
Yeap, younger and more ideas that are not in step with how this country was founded.
They keep getting younger and less experienced. No wonder we’re in the same we’re in.
