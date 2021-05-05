Dale City, Montclair, Triangle, Quantico under severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Sterling has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for Prince William County and parts of Central Virginia and Maryland.
At 2:40 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Triangle, or near Quantico, moving east at 25 miles per hour.
The storm is capable of producing 60 mile per hour wind gusts and quarter-size hail, according to the weather service warning.
Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall, which could injure those outdoors and damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.
Local areas impacted could include Dale City, Quantico, Popes Creek, Montclair, Triangle, Dumfries, Cherry Hill, Independent Hill.
