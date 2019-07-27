A 53-year-old Dale City man died Saturday as a result of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle accident on Purcell Road in Prince William County, police said.
Andrew Negvesky, 53, of Dale City, was riding his 2002 Harley Davidson northbound on Purcell Road at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, when he separated from the bike while navigating a turn, Prince William County police Officer Richmond Appau said in a news release
Negvesky fell into a ditch and was taken to an area hospital, where he died on Saturday, July 27, Appau said in a news release.
The initial investigation revealed that the rear left portion of the motorcycle struck the asphalt, causing the driver to separate from the motorcycle, the news release said.
Speed, alcohol, and drugs were not factors in the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
