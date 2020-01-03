A 19-year-old Dale City man is being held without bond after a 14-year-old girl was offered drugs in exchange for sex acts and explicit pictures of herself via a Snapchat, according to police.
The girl’s family was able to intervene and prevent the transaction from occurring, according to Officer Renee Carr, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Police Department.
The social media exchange was reported to police, who conducted an investigation. On Thursday, Dec. 26, police arrested a 19-year-old Dale City man who was found to be in possession of Xanax pills at the time of his arrest, Carr said in a news release.
Steven Josue Zavala-Euceda, 19, of Kerrydale Place, was charged with two counts of use of a communications system to facilitate certain offenses involving children, one count of prostitution, four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of possession of a controlled substance in connection with the incident.
Zavala-Euceda is being held without bond for a Jan. 9 court hearing, the release said.
