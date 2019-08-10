An overnight fire early Saturday morning caused extensive damaged to a Dale City home and displaced six adults and three children, according to Prince William County fire and rescue officials.
Units were dispatched to the 13000 block of Kelmont Court at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, for a report of house on fire, according to a Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department Facebook post.
Crews arrived to find fire showing from the side and rear of the home. Two of the home’s occupants were returning home when they smelled smoke and discovered a fire in the rear portion of the house, the post said.
The home sustained extensive damage. No injuries were reported. A county building official determined the home is unsafe to occupy.
The Red Cross is assisting the family who lived in the home. The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, the post said.
