Three adults and two children were displaced when a fire damaged their Dale City home on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 26. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
No injuries were reported, according to a Facebook post by Prince William Fire & Rescue System.
The incident occurred at 11:23 a.m. when an occupant of the home, located in the 4000 block of Pearson Court, discovered a fire on the outside of the side of the home. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered fire conditions extending into the home.
“A quick knock down of the fire was hampered by a live underground electrical line feeding the structure's meter. Complete extinguishment was impossible until the utility company arrived to secure the power source,” the Facebook post said.
Officials say the home sustained significant damage. The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the blaze.
