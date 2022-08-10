No one was injured, but seven adults and one child were displaced Wednesday morning by a fire that caused extensive damage to their Dale City home, according to Prince William County fire officials.
Fire and rescue units were dispatched to the 5000 block of Roundtree Drive in Dale City at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 in response to the blaze. Crews arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the front of the home. All occupants had safety evacuated, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The fire was discovered by the home’s residents prior to the smoke detectors activating. The bulk of the fire was in the basement and was quickly extinguished, Smolsky said in a news release.
A county building official has declared the home unsafe to occupy. The American Red Cross is assisting the residents who were displaced. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, the release said.
In the wake of the fire, the county fire marshal’s office is reminding residents of the importance of working smoke detectors.
The fire marshal’s office “strongly recommends the installation, maintenance and regular testing of smoke detectors in all residential properties,” the release said. “A working smoke detector provides adequate warning, allowing you to safely escape the dangers of a fire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.