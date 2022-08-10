Roundtree fire Dale City house fire

Fire extensively damaged a home in the 5000 block of Roundtree Drive in Dale City on Wednesday, Aug. 10. A total of eight residents, including seven adults and one child, were displaced by the blaze. 

 Submitted
Roundtree II.jpg house fire front of home

The cause of a fire that damaged a home in the 5000 block of Roundtree Drive in Dale City remained under investigation Wednesday morning, officials said.
