Dale City house fire displaces 3 adults, 1 child

  • Updated
Dale City house fire on Omni Court

Prince William County firefighters battled a house fire on Omni Court in Dale City Tuesday, Feb. 15, that displaced four residents.

 By John Calhoun

Three adults and a child were displaced Wednesday evening by a fire that began on an enclosed deck of their Dale City home and rapidly spread to the rest of the structure, causing extensive damage, according to Prince William County Fire and Rescue officials.

The fire was reported at 5:50 p.m., and firefighters arrived at the home, located in the 13200 block of Omni Court in Dale City, to find flames showing from the home, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky, the department’s spokesman

The occupants discovered the fire on the deck and attempted to extinguish it with a garden hose. Two adults were evaluated for minor injuries but did not require transport to a medical facility, Smolsky said in a news release.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the county’s fire marshal’s office, the release said.

Prince William County Fire and Rescue System Chief Tim Keen continues to ask residents to check their smoke detectors monthly. 

“Smoke detectors are the best way to protect you, your family, and your pets,” Smolsky said in the release. “When a smoke detector activates get out and call 911.”

