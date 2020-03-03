Police have arrested one Washington, D.C., man and identified two others in connection with the December shooting and robbery of a Dale City man who was attacked upon arriving home from a trip to the MGM Grand Casino in Maryland, according to police.
The 33-year-old victim was shot and seriously injured in the Dec. 19 incident, which took place at about 1:43 a.m. in the 4700 block of Pearson Drive in Dale City, Officer Renee Carr said in a news release at the time.
When they arrived, officers found the victim lying in the street with a gunshot wound and assault wounds to the upper body, police said.
The victim was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, Carr said.
The police investigation determined the victim and an acquaintance had just returned to the area after visiting the MGM Casino.
“As they exited the car, they were approached by multiple masked men who had just pulled into the driveway behind them,” Carr said in the news release.
The victim was assaulted and then shot in the upper body before the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money and a cell phone from him. The acquaintance, a 44-year-old man, was not injured, police said.
On Monday, March 2, detectives with the violent crimes unit obtained warrants for the arrest of three men in connection to the robbery and shooting.
Javontae Renard Smallwood, 27, of the 2600 block of Bowen Road, in Southeast Washington, D.C. was arrested and charged with one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and two counts of armed robbery in connection with the incident, First Sgt. Jonathan Perok, spokesman for the Prince William County Police Department, said Tuesday, March 3.
Smallwood is incarcerated at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges, Perok said in a news release.
The two other men, identified as Tavon Everett Lee Vines, 27, and Daquan Artis Tinker, 23, both of Washington, D.C., remain wanted in connection to the incident.
Vines is described as a black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Tinker is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Both men are wanted for one count of aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and two counts of armed robbery.
The investigation was aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Fairfax County Police and investigators with the MGM National Harbor.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two wanted suspects is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.
