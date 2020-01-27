A Washington, D.C. man who was arrested in Manassas last September was sentenced in federal court Friday to serve more than nine years in prison for supplying over 770 grams of heroin to dealers in Northern Virginia in 2017.
According to court documents, Jeffrey Moten, 46, provided approximately 770 grams of heroin to an unidentified dealer for redistribution between March and December 2017.
The dealer then sold heroin to others, including to an undercover law enforcement officer, for a total profit of more $60,000. Moten is a career offender with four prior drug-related felony convictions, prosecutors said in the news release.
According to court documents, in March 2017 law enforcement officials began investigating a group of people suspected of distributing cocaine and other drugs in Northern Virginia and identified Moten as the “source of supply for heroin and cocaine.”
On July 5, 2017, investigators with the ATF, the FBI and Prince William County police arrested an unidentified “cooperating defendant,” who was in possession of 55 grams of heroin and a firearm. The unidentified person agreed to speak to law enforcement about his supplier, who he and another unidentified person met in Washington, D.C. to obtain drugs.
Investigators later determined that the supplier was Moten, according to the court documents.
On April 11, 2017, the U.S. Marshal Service and Prince William County police arrested a third unidentified “cooperating defendant” who was in possession of about two grams of fentanyl, one gram of MDMA and a firearm, according to the court documents.
The third man identified his supplier, known to him as “Doe,” as Moten, according to the court documents.
Moten pleaded guilty in November and in a statement of facts filed at U.S. District Court in Alexandria, admitted to providing about 770 grams of heroin to an unidentified person between March and December 2017.
Police executed a search warrant at a home on Hensley Road in Manassas on Sept. 6, 2019, where they found Moten and arrested him, according to court documents.
they'll be back out in no time thanks to our new DA..
All of them should of gotten 20 years minimum in a labor camp. That is what we need. Make those prisoners work 12 hours a day 6 days a week. Watch how crime goes down.
