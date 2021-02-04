CVS Health announced Thursday it will soon broaden its effort to vaccinate Virginians against COVID-19. Stores in 36 locations – including one in Prince William County – will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations beginning on Thursday, Feb. 11.
In Northern Virginia, CVS Health stores in Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Gainesville and Fredericksburg will administer the shots. The pharmacy plans to distribute about 26,000 doses in Virginia each week, CVS Health spokeswoman Amy Thibault said Thursday.
The shots will be sourced from the federal pharmacy partnership program. CVS will expand to more locations and offer additional appointments, subject to product availability, Thibault said in a news release.
The exact store locations were not announced on Thursday. They will be available online starting as early as Tuesday, Feb. 9, when the online appointment system becomes available, Thibault said.
Virginia is one of 11 states in which CVS Pharmacies will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccine. The company has a goal of eventually administering 20 to 25 million shots per month throughout the country, but that will depend on availability of the vaccine, the release said.
CVS will follow the same eligibility rules as the states in which the shots are administered. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS pharmacy app.
People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 1-800-SHOP-CVS to make an appointment, Thibault said.
“CVS Health’s online appointment scheduler at CVS.com and on the CVS app will open next week – as early as Tuesday, Feb. 9 -- when vaccines arrive at our stores,” Thibault said.
An full list of Virginia communities that will have CVS locations with vaccine include: Abingdon, Alexandria, Arlington, Bedford, Blacksburg, Charlottesville, Chatham, Chesapeake, Danville, Dublin, Fairfax, Fredericksburg, Gainesville, Hampton, Harrisonburg, Leesburg, Lynchburg, Martinsville, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Richmond, Roanoke, Rocky Mount, Stafford, Virginia Beach, Warrenton, Williamsburg, Winchester and Woodstock.
