The bad news: It might soon be time to say goodbye to this year’s Christmas tree.
The good news: There are plenty of options to keep your trees and natural greenery from turning into harmful methane gas in the county landfill.
During the first two weeks of January, Prince William County residents with curbside yard waste collection services can set their Christmas trees and other holiday greenery at their curbs for collection, according to Deborah Campbell, spokeswoman for the Prince William County Public Works Solid Waste Division.
Residents are advised to remove all ornaments, decorations, tinsel, nails and the tree stand and set empty trees and greenery at the curb for pickup as a part of the yard waste collection offered by waste and recycling collection service providers, Campbell said in a news release.
Trees do not need to be bagged and will be picked up during the first two full weeks of January.
Trees and greenery will be processed into compost and mulch at the county’s Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, the release said.
Residents can also take their trees and greenery to the following locations to be recycled into mulch:
The Prince William County Landfill, located 14811 Dumfries Road in Manassas. The landfill is open and free to county residents on Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The landfill is closed Sundays.
The Balls Ford Road Compost Facility, located at 13000 Balls Ford Road in Manassas. The compost facility is open on Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The facility is closed Sundays.
Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative (NOVEC), located at 5399 Wellington Branch Road in Gainesville. NOVEC will accept drop-off of greenery through Monday, Jan. 9. The drop-off area is in the front parking lot, outlined with orange safety cones. For more information, contact NOVEC’s vegetation management department at 703-335-0500 x 1600, or VegetationMgmt@novec.com.
For more information on Solid Waste facilities or recycling in Prince William County, visit www.pwcva.gov/trashandrecycling.
