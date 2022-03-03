With shiny whistles at the ready and warm smiles on their faces, Linda Davidson and Brenda McFarland have helped Prince William County kids cross busy streets to get to and from school safely for decades.
Fixtures in their neighborhoods, Davidson, 76, has been a crossing guard for 45 years, and if that’s not astounding enough, McFarland, 78, celebrated 50 years of service to our community on March 1.
The women have similar stories; both became crossing guards while they were young mothers and wanted to earn extra money while their young children were at school. McFarland started with the Prince William County Police Crossing Guard Unit on March 1, 1972. Davidson joined the unit just under five years later on February 21, 1977. Both say they have enjoyed the flexibility the job offers and summers off to be with their families.
Davidson and McFarland had so much in common that they became fast friends, and their friendship has strengthened over the years. In fact, they so enjoyed working together that they changed locations together as needs changed at local schools.
“The best thing about the job was when I met [Davidson] because we became best friends and we have been ever since. We have so much in common. It has been a joy knowing her and continuing to know her,” McFarland said.
Both Davidson and McFarland have spent their entire careers serving schools in Manassas. McFarland’s first post was Yorkshire Elementary, where she worked until students there began being bused to school. She then spent a few years working at different locations, including Sudley Elementary.
Davidson began at West Gate Elementary, where she spent five years. When two spots opened up at Sinclair Elementary, McFarland and Davidson snapped them up and then spent the next 34 years working together at crossings there.
When Sinclair Elementary’s crossing guard posts were eliminated six years ago, both moved to Loch Lomond Elementary, where they have remained ever since.
After so many years, Davidson said she and McFarland are reporting to their fourth police lieutenant. Their current supervisor, Lt. Michelle A. Wheeler, the police department’s crossing guard unit manager, said Davidson and McFarland “exemplify the best of who we are.”
“They are valued members of the department, and we look forward to their continued service to the children and the community,” Wheeler said.
McFarland says she doesn’t like receiving too much attention and prefers to “just do her job.” But her dedication hasn’t gone unnoticed. She was honored for her 50 years of service at a recent crossing guard meeting and will be honored by the police department on Thursday, March 3.
McFarland says she enjoys her job because she loves hearing all the “good mornings” from the children and likes to see the happy toddlers accompanying their bigger siblings as they walk to and from school. Similarly, Davidson says the children are always excited to see her, and she is happy to see their smiles. But she notes that actual conversations with the children are rare because she spends most of her time standing in the middle of the street, managing traffic.
Heavier traffic and increasingly impatient drivers are among the biggest changes they say they’ve seen over the years.
“Oh my Lord, the traffic!” Davidson exclaimed. “I’m not crazy about all this traffic. But I enjoy the children.”
Charlie Grymes, a leader of the Prince William Trails and Stream Coalition, said crossing guards play an important role in helping kids stay active by allowing them to safely walk or ride their bikes to school rather than being bused or driven. He praised crossing guards as not only “reliable companions interested in helping us” but also essential as localities try to get “greener” and expand safe routes to school.
McFarland and Davidson said staying alert is key to keeping everyone safe.
“At school, we’ve got to be on our toes at all times because we’ve got the buses coming in and out. Plus, we got all the children and all the traffic. We have got to concentrate,” Davidson said.
The scariest time in both women’s careers was October 2002, when they were crossing kids during the D.C. sniper attacks.
“The sniper was out, and we were out there. It was something. That was pretty scary,” Davidson said.
McFarland recalled trying to keep moving while she hurriedly ushered kids across the street. “The sniper was the worst because I was afraid to stand still in the street. I kept moving just in case, as I crossed the street. That was a frightening experience,” McFarland said.
Looking back, both Davidson and McFarland say they have lots of fond memories of their years on the job and stress the importance of the flexible schedule to their families.
“It’s a great job for when you have children because you can be home for them. It was convenient for me,” Davidson said. McFarland agreed and said she enjoyed vacationing with her husband during the summers.
Eventually, their own children grew into adults and grandchildren came. At the same time, the women realized they were crossing new generations of children. McFarland said she and her husband were once on a bowling league, and a fellow bowler greeted her and told her that she used to be his crossing guard. Both said that adults regularly greet them and say, “Hey, you used to cross me!”
Together, the two women have weathered many challenges – including dangerous storms, the D.C. sniper, a global pandemic, and, most poignantly, the losses of their both husbands in the last few years. Davidson lost her husband of 54 years four years ago. McFarland’s husband of 57 years passed away this past July.
Both women explained that continuing to work gives them a reason to get up and get out of the house and to earn a little money too.
“I just felt like after my husband passed that I needed to keep myself busy. So, I just continue to work. I feel like it gets me up and gets me out in the morning,” Davidson said.
Davidson and McFarland say they are proud of their work to ensure the safety of local children and wouldn’t have done anything differently. But what they are both most grateful for is each other and the close friendship that they have developed over the years.
“We’ve grown old together,” they said.
Davidson said she still looks forward to seeing McFarland and saying hello every morning. “I see [McFarland] every day because she goes through my crossing. We get to wave at each other every day still,” Davidson said.
Both Davidson and McFarland said that they are best friends.
“Honestly, we are just like sisters. We get on the phone with each other and go out sometimes. We just went out to breakfast together,” Davidson said.
People ask Davidson all the time if she has any plans to retire.
“I don't have any plans right now. And the money’s good for me,” Davidson said. McFarland agreed, adding: “She can’t retire until I retire.”
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@gmail.com
