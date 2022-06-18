A crash involving a car, downed utility pole and possibly a pedestrian shut down part of Old Bridge Road Saturday night.
The crash happened at Old Bridge Road and Cape Cod Court in Lake Ridge. Details are still limited. Prince William County police had yet to release any information about the incident as of about 9:40 p.m. Saturday night.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.