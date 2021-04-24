You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 vaccine for 16- and 17-year-olds available at Woodbridge clinic Saturday

  • Updated
Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine for a 16 or 17-year-old? A Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center clinic today – Saturday, April 24 – has a few open slots.

The clinic will be held until 2 p.m. today at the Mother of Mercy Free Clinic, 13900 Church Hill Dr., in Woodbridge.

No walkups will be accepted, but appointments can be made today HERE. 

Appointments are available to anyone age 16 or older. But the clinic is one of the few mobile vaccine clinics administering the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one that has so far been approved for 16- and 17-year-olds.

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center along with the Mother of Mercy Free Clinic, Prince William County government, and Virginia Department of Health are collaborating to vaccinate members of underserved populations, according to a Sentara news release.

The effort included three large-scale COVID-19 vaccination clinics, which started on Thursday, April 22. Sentara issued a news release about the clinics on Friday, April 23.

“By the close of the clinics, Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center hopes to have administered nearly 1,200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to eligible patients and community members,” the release said.

