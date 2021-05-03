You have permission to edit this article.
COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held Tuesday in Manassas Park

Pfizer vaccine – the only one OK’d for 16-year-olds and up – will be available

The Mason and Partners Clinic in Manassas Park will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, May 4. The clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine – the only one approved for use in 16- and 17-year-olds -- and walkup appointments are expected to be available.

The clinic will begin at 8 a.m. and run until about 2:30 p.m. It will be held at the Manassas Park Community Center, 99 Adam St. in Manassas Park.

“Clinic walk-up appointments are based on availability,” according to a Prince William Health District news release.

Those who cannot make the Tuesday clinic are encouraged to go online to make an appointment at either of the two Prince William Health District vaccine clinics or at the numerous private pharmacies now offering the vaccine.

“Getting a vaccine appointment has gotten a whole lot easier with opportunities to select the vaccine you want; Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson,” the news release said.

To schedule a vaccination appointment with the Prince William Health District clinic, visit: vase.vdh.virginia.gov.

Enter your zip code and select 25-miles for the distance range. Select a vaccine type.

For pharmacy appointments, visit Vaccines.gov.

Note: “VaccineFinder.org” has been replaced with Vaccines.gov

To schedule a vaccine appointment over the phone: Call Virginia’s call center at 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682). The call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

