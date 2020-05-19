Today's free COVID-19 testing at Stonewall Jackson High School was closed by 11 a.m. because the site reached capacity within just one hour after opening.
Prince William County officials made the announcement via its emergency alert system at 11:26 a.m. Tuesday, May 19.
"The Stonewall Jackson High School COVID-19 testing site reached capacity for the day at 11 a.m.," the statement said. "All tickets for drive-thru testing have been distributed, and no additional walkup tests can be accommodated."
Testing will continue through 6 p.m., but only for those who received tickets this morning.
There will be more free COVID-19 testing Wednesday through Friday in the City of Manassas at 9608 Grant Ave., which is the site of the city's new public safety facility.
The testing will occur from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Like the testing Tuesday at Stonewall Jackson H.S. and Monday at the Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge, the Manassas testing is being offered by the Virginia Department of Health.
The Manassas testing is only for those with symptoms of the virus, which include cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat and/or new loss of taste or smell, according to a City of Manassas press release.
The testing is available for drive-thru or walk-up testing rain or shine, the release said.
