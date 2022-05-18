COVID-19 cases are “surging” in the Prince William Health District and across Northern Virginia, according to the most recent data reported by the Virginia Department of Health. Cases are up about 44% in the past week, and Prince William’s percent-positivity rate soared to 17.7% as of Wednesday, May 18 – the highest rate of any Northern Virginia locality.
The rise in cases is being blamed on a lack of widespread use of COVID-19 precautions, such as masking and social distancing, as well as the rising prevalence of a more contagious strain of the omicron variant. The surge prompted the Prince William Health District to urge local residents to get their booster shots if eligible and to assess their own risks when it comes to wearing masks in indoor public places.
“It’s time for [local] residents to assess their individual and family risks related to the upward trend in case counts, as well as to take additional precautions if necessary,” the health district said in a May 12 bulletin. “Although hospitalizations remain low, this is only because many have received a first, second, third and booster shots.”
“People are contracting it faster and easier,” Sean Johnson, community outreach director for the Prince William Health District, said in an Tuesday, May 17 email. But “those who are vaccinated or have gotten boosters appear not to be getting very sick or hospitalized.”
Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park remained in the “low” category for cases and hospitalizations as of Thursday, May 12, the last time the weekly assessments were issued.
But the local health district reported 46 new hospitalizations over the past week – more than double the 20 reported in the previous week, according to VDH data.
The health district continues to recommend that people wear well-fitting facemasks and distance themselves from others in crowded settings to avoid catching the virus.
“However, given ‘pandemic fatigue’ and widespread reluctance to use these measures,” the health district says, it is emphasizing the need to get tested and stay away from others if feeling ill and staying up to date on vaccination and booster shots.
The impact of the ongoing surge continues to be felt in the Prince William County school division, where students isolating because of the virus rose to 773 on Wednesday, May 18 -- an increase of 200% over the past two weeks. Cases have been rising in the school division since early April.
Only about 10 Prince William schools were showing no cases as of Wednesday, May 18, while 31 schools were reporting more than 10 cases.
Colgan High School, outside Manassas, was reporting 56 students and staff members in isolation due to contracting COVID-19 as of May 18. Colgan was followed by Marsteller Middle, in Gainesville, with 33 cases; Potomac Senior High School in Woodbridge, with 32 cases; and Woodbridge Senior High School with 28 cases.
Among staff members, about 103 were isolating because of COVID-19 as of May 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.