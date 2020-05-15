The Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center said Friday that two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, while two additional staff members and 11 inmates are exhibiting symptoms consistent with the disease.
All 11 inmates have been given COVID-19 tests and the results are pending, according to a May 15 press release from Prince William County’s Joint Information Center.
An additional 58 inmates have been quarantined in the jail because they had contact with at least one of the sick staff members, the press release said.
The ADC received notification on Monday, May 11, that a former inmate, who was released on Friday, May 8, tested positive for COVID-19, the press release said.
The ADC also had two staff members report that they were staying home from work with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 on the same day, the release said.
On Thursday, May 14, the ADC received confirmation that two additional staff members tested positive for COVID-19, the press release said.
The Virginia Department of Health reported a COVID-19 outbreak in a correctional facility Prince William on May 14, but no additional information was provided about the outbreak. A City of Manassas official confirmed Friday that at least two individuals tested positive for the virus at the Prince William-Manassas ADC.
According to the press release, the ADC requested 60 test kits and received the first delivery on Wednesday, May 13.
ADC Superintendent Pete Meletis said, “The welfare and safety of the inmates and staff at the ADC are our number one priority.”
“From the very start of COVID-19, we’ve put numerous process and procedures in place to keep the virus out of the ADC, and as much as possible, to mitigate the spread of the virus if it were to enter the facility. We will continue to do everything we can to keep our inmates and staff safe,” Meletis said.
The ADC has two quarantine housing units, which are pod units with individual cells, so that inmates can be quarantined individually, the press release said.
One unit is used for all newly admitted inmates, and a second unit is designated for inmates who were in contact with the inmate who was released from custody.
The ADC is following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Virginia Department of Health guidelines, the press release said.
All staff and visitors receive temperature and symptom checks, and every staff person is required to wear a mask in the presence of inmates.
Inmates assigned to work detail receive two temperature and symptom checks daily. Cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing have been and continue to be top priority, and increased disinfecting has been occurring on a regular and consistent basis since the beginning of the pandemic, the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.