Is COVID-19 messing with your Memorial Day weekend plans? If so, you are not alone.
COVID-19 is still surging in the Prince William Health District, as it is in all of Northern Virginia and most of the state, according to the most recent data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Prince William County entered the “medium” level of community transmission, according to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as of Thursday, May 19, and remained there this past Thursday, May 26. The metric is based on rates of community transmission as well as the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations per 1,000 residents.
The Prince William Health District’s rate of community transmission – at 297.87 per 100,000 residents – is high enough to place the county in the “high” zone. But the rate of new COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents, at 3.8, was still well below the threshold of 10 needed to place the county in the “high” zone under the CDC's "community level" metric.
The local percent-positivity rate on COVID-19 tests is now more than 20%. That's the highest rate among health districts in Northern Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Masking in indoor public places is recommended at high community levels. In areas with medium community levels, masking is recommended for high-risk individuals, according to the CDC.
The local health district, which includes the City of Manassas and Manassas Park, is now averaging about 213 cases per day, an increase of more than 800% since early April, when daily cases reached a low point of about 26 cases a day.
Still, the number is likely an undercount, experts say, because of the rise in at-home testing, the results of which are often not reported to the state or the local health district.
Across the state, 27 health districts – or about 20% -- are now in the “high” zone, while 48, or just under half, are in the “medium” CDC zone and about 30% are in the “low” zone.
The latest surge is the sixth since the pandemic began in March 2020. The new cases are likely being driven by the BA.2.12.1 strain of the omicron variant, which “is very likely dominant in Virginia,” according to the latest report from the University of Virginia’ Biocomplexity Institute.
All of Virginia's 35 health districts are in growth trajectories, including 30 in surge trajectories, the UVA report says.
Hospitalizations are rising across the state, with an average of 471 people hospitalized in Virginia as of Friday, May 27.
The UVA Biocomplexity Institute’s model is projecting that hospitalizations will peak in August and will “slightly exceed those experienced last January,” its report states. Last January, hospitalizations peaked at just more than 3,700 a day, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
As of Saturday, there were 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at the Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center, the only local hospital that publicly shares its COVID-19 data. Sentara had nearly 70 people hospitalized with COVID-19 back in January.
The now dominant omicron variant is more transmissible than the earlier variants but so far has not proven to be more severe, according to the UVA Biocomplexity Institute’s report. Recent hospitalizations have resulted in shorter lengths of stay. Researchers are working to determine if the shorter stays are the result of the strain itself or protections from prior infections, immunization and booster shots and the availability of anti-viral treatments, such as Paxlovid.
“But it is clear that vaccination and boosters play a huge role. Those with up-to-date vaccinations have the most protection,” the report states. “One study found boosted individuals have a 70% reduction in risk of hospitalization or death from an Omicron infection.”
The Prince William Health District continues to promote CDC guidelines for dealing with the latest surge, which includes getting vaccination and booster shots as soon as eligible, staying home when feeling ill and testing if feeling sick or being exposed to someone with COVID-19.
The local health district is holding bi-weekly mobile vaccination clinics, where residents can get free vaccinations and booster shots as well as at-home test kits. Each person can get up to four free at-home tests at each mobile clinic site.
