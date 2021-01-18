The Virginia Department of Health reported a dramatic spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations Sunday, about 1,000 more than was reported by the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association on the same day. But it remained unclear Monday whether the spike was part of a backlog or a reporting error on the part of the state’s health department.
The Virginia Department of Health reported that 4,041 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized as of Sunday, up from 3,117 the day before. That number then dropped down to 3,149 on Monday.
By contrast, the VHHA reported only 3,058 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday and 3,151 hospitalizations on Monday.
Julian Walker, a spokesman for VHHA, said the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and available bed capacity reported by the VHHA comes directly from Virginia hospitals. He said he did not know why the VDH reported such a large disparity in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the commonwealth.
“I can only speak to our numbers and our numbers are coming directly from hospitals across Virginia,” Walker said.
The VDH has yet not responded to requests for comment about the spike in hospitalizations reported on Sunday. But even without the spike, the number of hospitalizations reported this week have reached a highwater mark in Virginia.
Walker said Virginia has continued to report “elevated numbers” for overall COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations since October, with big increases reported after the Thanksgiving and December holidays.
But Walker said, for now, hospitals still have plenty of capacity – and surge capacity – to take in patients.
“Thankfully, Virginia has never gotten to the point where some other states have where the capacity of the system has been strained to its breaking point. We're not there yet,” Walker said. But he said, “the trajectory” in terms of positivity rates, cases and the number of hospitalizations “are not going in the right direction.”
“If they continue on this trajectory, we could get to a critical point,” Walker said. “... We hope to avoid getting there. And the way that we avoid getting there is for people to get vaccinated when they're eligible and for people to continue to make smart choices about wearing masks and about avoiding large crowds.”
As of Monday, VHHA reports that hospital intensive care units are at 55% capacity in Virginia when surge capacity is included, and ventilators are currently being used to treat 354 COVID-19 patients. Only 35% of ventilators at Virginia hospitals are currently in use.
Walker said that many hospitals are also being impacted by employees who are temporarily out of work because of a COVID-19 exposure, an issue that could impact bed availability.
As of Monday, 1,684 hospital employees from at least 80 healthcare centers in Virginia are currently quarantining. He noted that was an incomplete count, and that real number is likely “considerably higher.”
“In some instances, that can be as significant or more significant depending on circumstances, than bed availability. if you have open beds but you have a reduction in your staff, at least temporarily due to quarantining and isolating, that can impact your overall ability to respond,” Walker said.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, is reporting among the highest cases per capita and percent-positivity rate in Northern Virginia. It remains unclear what the hospital bed capacity is in Prince William County’s three healthcare centers, Prince William Medical Center, Novant Health UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Sentara Northern Virginia.
As of Monday, there were 635 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Northern Virginia region, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
Susan Bahorich, a spokeswoman for Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center in Woodbridge, said Monday that Sentara hospitals are treating more COVID-19 patients now than ever before, but declined to provide specific numbers.
“Hospitals in our regions will have more constraints on their abilities but we will continue to provide necessary care to patients. Hospitals are not only treating COVID-19 patients, but we are caring for all patients with a variety of health needs. It is the combination of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients that is making us so busy,” Bahorich said.
Bahorich added that wearing masks, washing your hands, avoiding crowds, maintaining social distancing, staying home when possible and getting the vaccine when it becomes available are recommended precautions to avoid contracting the disease.
