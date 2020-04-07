Prince William County has lost a fourth resident to COVID-19, a Virginia Department of Health official said Tuesday.
The person was in their 80s and suffered from chronic health conditions. The person was hospitalized outside Prince William County when they died, Maria Reppas, communications director for the Virginia Department of Health, said in an email Tuesday.
It’s not clear when the person died. The death was included in the 63 COVID-19 deaths reported across Virginia on Tuesday, April 7. The number includes 22 in Virginia’s northern planning region, which reported 18 deaths on Monday, April 6.
The four additional deaths in the northern region included the Prince William County resident as well as three residents from Fairfax County, Reppas said.
According to news reports, Arlington County has had at least two deaths due to COVID-19, while Loudoun County has had at least four.
Local health department officials are not required to issue public notices after the first COVID-19 death is reported in each health district, Reppas said in an email Tuesday.
Reppas said she requested that all 35 Virginia health districts issue press releases announcing a first COVID-19 cases and a first COVID-19 deaths in each health department district.
“Press releases announcing subsequent cases and deaths were not required after that,” she added. “Given that some health districts will have more cases and deaths than others, VDH wanted to ensure that the first case and first death for each health district would get the proper attention when those incidents occurred.”
Prince William County lost its first resident to COVID-19 on Friday, March 27. The victim was a man in his 70s who had been hospitalized, according to a press release issued by Dr. Alison Ansher, director of the Prince William Health District.
Another two residents, both people in their 60s with chronic health conditions, died on Monday, March 30, and on Friday, April 3, Ansher said Sunday.
Prince William County reported a total of 236 cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, March 7. A total of 3,333 cases were reported across the state, which is 455 more than were reported on Monday, April 6.
The number marks a new one-day record for new cases in the state since Virginia reported its first case of COVID-19 on Saturday, March 7.
