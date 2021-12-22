COVID-19 cases surge in Prince William, with new cases doubling in the past week

COVID-19 cases are surging again across the U.S. and Prince William is no exception. The county is now officially in “surge” status, according to the Virginia Department of Health, and community transmission soared to 251.9 cases per 100,000 residents -- up nearly 60% in the past week.
The Prince William Health District, which includes the county, Manassas and Manassas Park, reported a whopping 538 new cases on Wednesday, Dec. 22, pushing the seven-day average to 268.9. That’s an increase of more than 120% in the past week.
The alarming increase – which began just after Thanksgiving – has state health officials again issuing warnings about steps Virginians must take to keep from spreading the virus over the holidays.
Residents are being urged to test themselves for the virus before gathering indoors with people from outside their households and to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands frequently -- but especially before eating.
In a statement issued Tuesday, State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said vaccines and booster shots offer protection from severe disease and death and urged those who are not yet vaccinated and boosted to do immediately.
“We may be through with COVID-19, but COVID-19 is not through with us,” Oliver said. “Unlike a year ago, however, we have tools to protect ourselves. The vaccines we have now are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalization and death due to infection with the omicron variant, especially among those who have received their booster dose. If you’re not vaccinated or have not gotten your booster dose, now is the time to do so.”
The good news is that the surge has been accompanied by a renewed interest in COVID-19 vaccines and particularly booster shots, with large community vaccination centers across the state seeing administration rates of boosters up about 120% in the past week, according to Sean Johnson, spokesman for the Prince William Health District.
Locally, there has been a rush on booster shots in recent days at both the CVC at the old Gander Mountain store in Woodbridge as well as at the health district’s twice-weekly mobile vaccination clinics, Johnson said.
The CVC at the old Gander Mountain store administered 1,525 doses on Tuesday, Dec. 21, which is 210% higher than its usual capacity of 725 doses. Of those, 1,233 were booster shots, while 134 were pediatric first doses, Johnson said.
“So parents are still bringing their children and the majority are coming for boosters,” he added. “They store vaccines [at the CVC] so they are able to go into their supplies [for needed shots]. They don’t want to turn anyone away. This is happening all over the commonwealth.”
Johnson said the upcoming holidays are likely driving the rush even more than dire warnings about the rising spread of the more contagious omicron variant, which the CDC says is now responsible for about 70% of new cases in the U.S.
Omicron is predicted to fuel “rapid case growth” in Virginia over the holidays and could lead to “a severe surge in February 2022 that is likely to exceed that of winter 2021,” according to the latest report by the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute, which has been tracking the course of the coronavirus in Virginia and modeling its future spread.
Still, only about 26% of adults in Prince William County have received their booster shots, even though more than 80% are “fully vaccinated,” meaning they have received two doses of the vaccine, according to VDH data.
Johnson advised local residents to “act as if they are not vaccinated and protect [themselves]” from the new variant. Everyone should wear face masks in all indoor public spaces and even inside their homes if they are with people with whom they don’t live, Johnson said.
People should also consider wearing eye glasses or other eye protection when in public to prevent catching the virus through their eyes, Johnson said.
Washing or sanitizing one’s hands frequently, and especially before eating, is another crucial mitigation strategy, Johnson said.
“People are so wanting to get back to the way things were pre-COVID, but the fact is that COVID is still with us,” Johnson said.
So far, vaccinated and boosted people who contract the omicron variant are mostly showing milder symptoms, but Johnson said people should not take the risk of getting infected if they can avoid it.
“Your symptoms might be mild, but who wants to take that chance?” Johnson said. “People are still dying. They’re still going to the hospital.”
Sixty more Prince William Health District residents were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past week, including four children under 9, one young person between the ages of 10 and 19, four people in their 20s, seven in their 30s, three in their 40s and seven in their 50s, according to VDH data.
The Prince William Health District also reported four more deaths due to COVID-19 this week. The most recent victims were all men. The youngest two were in their 30s, while one was in their 50s and one in their 70s.
The county’s death toll due to the pandemic now stands at 663. The victims include 379 men and 284 women; 593 were residents of Prince William County, while 54 lived in Manassas and 15 in Manassas Park.
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
