COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Prince William Health District and across the state amid loosened restrictions and the increasing prevalence of a more contagious strain of the omicron variant.
On Wednesday, May 4, the Virginia Department of Health recommended that people get tested for COVID-19 before gathering for Mother’s Day.
Before you celebrate Mother’s Day weekend, consider getting tested for COVID-19. Find a test near you https://t.co/dJf7vyDiR9 pic.twitter.com/PNF7gRAvyq— Va Dept of Health (@VDHgov) May 4, 2022
Cases are still at “low” levels in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but much of Northern Virginia is seeing a “slow growth” in cases, while Loudoun County is seeing a surge, according to the latest report from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute.
The rise is blamed on the BA.2 strain, which is becoming dominant in Virginia, accounting for nearly half of all infections tested during the weeks ending April 9 and April 16, the UVA report said.
The Prince William Health District logged more than 200 new daily cases on Wednesday, May 4, while the state tallied more than 3,000 -- the highest daily cases numbers since early February, when cases were declining from the massive omicron surge. At the worst of the winter surge, average daily cases were hovering at 1,200 in Prince William and more than 18,000 across the state.
The impact is being felt in the Prince William County school division, where students isolating because of the virus rose to 268 on May 4 – an increase of 166% since April 25. Cases have been rising in the school division since early April.
The school division website showed 57 schools with between one and nine students and staff members isolating due to COVID 19 as of Wednesday, May 4, while at least five schools had more than 10.
Patriot High School in Nokesville was reporting the most cases with 22, while Colgan High School, outside Manassas, was reporting 17. Among middle schools, Gainesville Middle was reporting 11 cases, while Saunders, also outside Manassas, was reporting 12. Glenkirk Elementary in Gainesville had the cost cases among elementary schools with 13, according to the school division's COVID-19 dashboard.
Masks have not been required in public schools since late February, when a new state law went into effect banning mask mandates.
“We believe this bump in cases is reflective of what is being experienced community-wide,” Gulotta said in an email.
The Prince William Health District is continuing to remind residents to get their vaccinations and booster shots when they are eligible and to maintain their vigilance about the virus as much as possible.
“Covid has not gone away. It just trended downward for a bit,” said Sean Johnson, the health district’s outreach director, in an email late last week. “People are going to still get it due to complacency and covid exhaustion, meaning they want to get back to what they use to consider normal. Mask mandated being lifted gives the wrong impression that it’s over but it’s not. Washing hands, social distancing where possible, wearing a mask in large crowds, getting tested, staying home and getting vaccinated is still recommended."
