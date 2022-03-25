Big changes could be on the horizon for Nokesville, an unincorporated area of rural western Prince William County with about 1,300 residents.
Prince William County officials are proposing to replan nearly 2,700 acres in and around Nokesville to allow for higher housing densities, additional water and sewer lines and heavy industrial uses in an area that, for decades, has been restricted to low-density residential and agricultural uses.
The proposal could potentially allow hundreds of more homes to be built in Nokesville than what is currently allowed. The changes are also sparking fears that they could revive discussions about a long-sought Vulcan rock quarry in the area.
The proposals are outlined in Prince William County’s “Pathway to 2040” comprehensive plan update, a blueprint for development in over the next two decades. The planning office’s proposal was posted for the first time in February, but it still has a long way to go before it’s adopted.
“No other community in Prince William County would be more impacted than Nokesville, according to the draft” comprehensive plan update, said Brentsville Planning Commissioner Tom Gordy. “It turns it into suburbia.”
What’s changing?
All of Nokesville is currently within Prince William County’s “rural crescent,” a land-use designation created in 1998 that restricts housing density to one home per 10 acres, limits public sewer availability and bans most heavy industrial uses.
The comprehensive plan update would change the land-use designations in Nokesville to allow far higher residential densities than are currently allowed and create an industrial area on mostly undeveloped land between downtown Nokesville and the Fauquier County border.
Downtown Nokesville would be replanned as “Village Mixed Use,” a new designation that would allow up to four homes per acre, including townhomes, small-scale mixed-use development and public water and sewer connections in the heart of Nokesville – along Fitzwater Drive between Kettle Run Road and Aden Road – an area that encompasses nearly 500 acres.
Less than a mile away, another 580 acres of current and former farmland along both Vint Hill Road and Fitzwater Drive would be replanned as “conservation residential,” a land-use designation that is new to Prince William County. The designation allows “clustered” residential development of up to one home per two acres, served by public sewer and water lines, as long as 60% of the overall development is preserved in a conservation easement.
In all, the area proposed for “conservation residential” would allow for the construction of more than 250 homes, nearly five times the number allowed on those parcels today.
South of Nokesville, another 1,700 acres of mostly undeveloped land between Nokesville and the Fauquier County line, would be replanned for industrial uses. Nearly half the land in the area is owned by Vulcan Materials and Lehigh Cement, both producers of construction material. Vulcan Materials has owned several of the parcels since the 1960s and has tried to obtain special use permits to create a rock quarry there at least three times in the last 50 years. The most recent attempt was in 2005, according to Washington Post reporting from that time.
Vulcan Materials Company is one of the nation’s largest producers of construction material – primarily crushed stone, sand and gravel. It operates a large rock quarry in Manassas and one in Warrenton.
Another 330 acres of land within the proposed industrial area is owned by a solar energy company and was approved for a solar facility in 2018 by the Prince William Board of County Supervisors. It has not yet been constructed.
In all, the proposed comprehensive plan update represents the most substantial land-use changes for Nokesville in decades – if not ever.
Why is the county considering a change?
Prince William County began updating its comprehensive plan in 2020 – the first such update since 2010. Most counties and cities have a comprehensive plan, typically updated every five years to comply with Virginia code, that acts as a guide for future development.
Since its last update, Prince William County has added 80,000 new residents. Also, the regional housing shortage worsened, and the county has run short of land planned for industrial uses, as data centers and warehouses take up more space. The county has also lost farmland over the last decade as farmers have sold off their land and moved elsewhere.
Those issues prompted the board of county supervisors in 2020 and 2021 to direct county planners to update their land-use policies with an emphasis on housing, mixed-use development and industrial uses, among other priorities.
That led to a comprehensive plan update draft that could significantly change several communities in Prince William County by allowing increased housing densities, mixed-use development and additional land planned for industrial uses. Nokesville is one of the few areas in the county where a mix of both higher housing densities and new industrial land are proposed.
Rocky road ahead
For Gordy, the proposed changes to Nokesville in the comprehensive plan update are a non-starter.
He told the Prince William Times he opposes any plan to allow heavy industrial uses, such as a rock quarry or cement manufacturing plant in Nokesville because of the proximity to existing shops and homes and because it could vastly increase dump truck traffic on rural roads.
“The two plans are fighting each other, the idea of a village with industrial sprawl right next to it,” Gordy said. “That heavy industrial comes right up to the border of this designated village of Nokesville. Nowhere else in the county are we looking at putting residential and commercial right next to heavy industrial.”
Plans to effectively upzone Nokesville for more homes and shops aren't much better, Gordy said. He said redesignating the area as “Village Mixed Use” would allow up to 800 homes near downtown, pushing the town’s rural sewer system to its breaking point.
“We need to have a serious, detailed discussion about sewer because everything that you’re proposing here hinges on sewer. And if the capacity can’t handle it, then we might as well stop pursuing it,” Gordy said at a recent planning commission meeting. “Eight hundred homes [do] not protect the rural character of Nokesville.”
Across the border in Fauquier, the plan for industrial uses at the border has already triggered opposition from at least one elected official and a prominent regional environmental group.
Fauquier County Supervisor Rick Gerhardt, R-Cedar Run, only learned about the proposed land-use changes in Nokesville after he was asked to comment on it. But after reviewing the changes, Gerhardt said the proposed industrial area on the county’s border could have an impact on traffic flowing into Fauquier and on residents who rely on well water.
A large increase in truck traffic coming into Fauquier County from Prince William County could cause “severe problems and impacts to rural areas,” Gerhardt said.
The Piedmont Environmental Council, an environmental nonprofit based in Warrenton, flagged the proposed changes as “arbitrary,” in an email to the Prince William Times.
“PEC is opposed to this land use change due to the significant impacts it would have on the [Va.] 28 corridor, surrounding residents and the agricultural economy of Nokesville,” said PEC Deputy Director of Land Use Julie Bolthouse. “As this is right on Fauquier County's border and could require them to make costly road expansions that were never planned for, it would also be prudent for Prince William County to discuss this proposed change with Fauquier County staff and elected officials.”
So far, there is no confirmation that Vulcan Materials will seek to make another attempt to site a quarry in the area if the comprehensive plan is adopted. Glenn Cobb, a spokesman for Vulcan Materials, said in a Monday, March 21 email the company “does not have any current plans for that site at this time.”
Residents, business owners weigh in
Rachel Shepherd, a local realtor who has lived in Nokesville since 2004, told the Prince William Times that many residents are opposed to changing the current parameters of Prince William’s “rural crescent.” Shepherd said she moved from Manassas to Nokesville because she liked its rural pace. She said there’s no infrastructure in Nokesville to support more houses and more people.
“There's nothing on the plans for any widening of any roads. Our schools can't handle it. We don’t even have sewer out here,” Shepherd said. “Why would you put high density housing where you don't have those things?”
Jaime Escobar, commercial and residential realtor whose office is in Nokesville, said he sees both sides of the issue.
“There’s a big voice that wants to keep it rural. People would like to keep it how it is. And ultimately, the residents are going to have the say-so,” Escobar said. “But the demand is there [for more housing], and it’s drawing developers.”
Richard O’Brien, a land acquisition manager for Falls Church-based JR Real Estate Group, said his company owns land in Nokesville and is in support of the comprehensive plan proposal. He said the area is becoming more populated as the Northern Virginia metro area expands.
“It’s a natural outgrowth of Washington D.C. It’s inevitable. It’s been creeping out this way for a long time,” O’Brien said. But he added that any new development would need the support of area residents. “The last thing you want is a bunch of people angry at you.”
Lamia Mufarreh, who owns the commercial strip at Fitzwater Drive and Va. 28, said she supports the comprehensive plan. Mufarreh lives in Centerville, but for years she and her husband operated a deli and convenience store in Nokesville.
“The more homes we have, the more business we have for our tenants,” Mufarreh said. “Sooner or later, it’s going to happen.”
Paula Millar, a Nokesville resident and owner of Vita Nova Creatives café in the same commercial building, said she’d like things to stay as they are.
“I understand there’s a lot of farmers who’ve sold off, and there are developers who want to develop. But I think they should keep as much of the farmland as possible. I don’t want to see this area become like Bristow,” Millar said.
The comprehensive plan update is still going through the approval process. It is estimated that the comprehensive plan update’s land use chapter will head to the planning commission and board of county supervisors sometime this summer, or later, and it could change drastically during that time.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
