Prince William County’s 13th high school will be named for the community it will serve: Gainesville.
The Prince William County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday, June 10, to name the new high school “Gainesville High School.” The school, which is under construction behind Jiffy Lube Live, will open in the fall of 2021.
In the same motion, the school board voted to name the new school’s library and media center for fallen Prince William County police Officer Ashley Guindon, who was killed during her first day on duty in February 2016 when she was shot while responding to a domestic dispute in Woodbridge.
Guindon, who was also a U.S. Marine, was just 28 years old when she was killed in the line of duty.
The board also voted to name the new high school’s student counseling center after Lillian Orlich, a longtime teacher and counselor who retired in 2017 at the age of 89 after a 67-year career as a teacher and counselor -- a career mostly spent in Prince William County at Osbourn and then Osbourn Park High School.
All three names – Gainesville, Ashley Marie Guindon and Lillian Orlich – received the most support from the community during the time the school board considered names for the new high school over the last several weeks.
School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef said the school board settled on Gainesville High School in an effort to recognize a historic and growing area of Prince William County and to ensure that future students’ accomplishments will be associated with the Gainesville community. Gainesville is an unincorporated area of western Prince William County, roughly located along the U.S. 29 and Linton Hall Road corridors.
“I believe our high schools are incredible high schools, and they are destination high schools,” Lateef said. “I believe putting the name ‘Gainesville’ on [the new school] -- when our students go and win statewide awards -- people will know that is Gainesville, that is Prince William County.”
School board members also shared words of admiration for both Officer Ashley Marie Guindon, whom Lateef said Police Chief Barry Barnard called “a role model for other officers,” and Lillian Orlich, who was known for her life-long dedication to helping students not only succeed in high school but also forge their plans for college and careers.
Barnard, Lateef said, “could not say enough good things about his young officer, Ashley Guindon, her honor, her duty, her service,” Lateef said.
“A fallen officer always deserves to be honored,” added Woodbridge School Board Representative Loree Williams. “Her name will live on, and students will know who she was and will be able to know of the service she gave as an officer and as a student.”
Guindon was a member of the JROTC at her high school in New Hampshire and was active in suicide prevention groups, the board’s resolution said.
Regarding Orlich, School Board member Lillie Jessie noted she gave her life in service to generations of Prince William County families.
“She was at her desk at 3 a.m. in the morning. She would open the school and answer the phones and took over until the secretary came in at 7 a.m.,” Jessie said.
“I’m excited to see her name above a student counseling center because that’s what she gave her life to,” Gainesville School Board Representative Jen Wall said of Orlich. “I hope that students will be inspired to carry her legacy and if they do that, the world will be a better place.”
Reach Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
