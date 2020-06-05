Prince William County will keep its two indoor recreation centers closed to most patrons this summer so they can be used for a scaled-back summer day camp program for kids ages 8 to 14.
Both the Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center, on Minnieville Road in Dale City, and the Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center, next to the Chinn Library in Lake Ridge, were closed to county patrons in March. They will remain closed through Friday, Aug. 21, to allow the county’s summer day camp programs enough indoor space to maintain small group sizes and social distancing, Brent Heavner, spokesman for the county’s department of parks, recreation and tourism, said Thursday.
All of Prince William County’s parks and recreation programming has been on hold in mid-March because of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The county announced Wednesday that summer camps would be back in business this summer for sessions beginning Monday, July 6.
Registration opens Saturday, June 6, at 9 a.m. Registration is online only. Parents can browse and register for camps here or use the Summer Camp Guide to find out more information about Prince William County camps.
Summer camp programming will be scaled back to allow group sizes of no more than eight campers with one instructor and one aide, if one is needed for a special needs child.
That will keep the total group to no more than 10, meaning campers won’t be exposed to any more than nine other people while they’re at camp, Heavner said.
That change, however, means the county will only be able to open about 2,300 camp slots this summer instead of the usual 8,400 – a reduction of nearly 75%.
A “slot” is equal to one spot in a one-week, day-camp program. The county’s day camp programs operate on a week-to-week basis to allow parents the flexibility to switch between different programs or to sign up for one or two weeks a month – whatever works best for their family’s schedule.
To further mitigate the risk of spreading the coronavirus, the groups will be kept separate as much as possible, which will require groups to spread out within park facilities, including the Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center and the Chinn Aquatic and Recreation Center.
That’s why those facilities will not reopen to regular programming until after the summer day camps wrap up on Friday, Aug. 21, Heavner said Thursday.
Also, although summer day camps operate only during the daytime hours, the facilities will need to be closed for cleaning at night, Heavner said.
The decision to prioritize summer camp over other park programming was made because lots of working parents use summer camps as childcare, Heavner said.
“Parents need to get back to work to get our economy going again, and one thing the county can do to help the local economy is get the summer camps open,” Heavner said.
The county camp program will be in close contact with Prince William County schools to share information about the summer camp program and its success with managing its COVID-19 protocols. The county employs a liaison with Prince William County Schools to facilitate that ongoing communication, Heavner said.
Dale City Rec Center transitions from homeless shelter to day camp site
The Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center is currently being used for the county’s homeless shelter. The overnight shelter was moved to the recreation center in April after first being moved to a gymnasium at the county’s A.J. Ferlazzo building in March.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the overnight shelter was located in a small, house-sized county building near the Potomac-Rappahannock Transportation Center bus depot on Potomac Mills Road.
The shelter's first move – to the Ferlazzo building -- was needed to allow the county’s homeless to spread out enough to maintain social distancing.
The shelter was then moved to the recreation center so homeless residents would be able to remain in the building during the daytime hours. The shelter is scheduled to relocate back to the Ferlazzo building on Sunday, June 26, county officials said this week.
The Chinn Recreation & Fitness Center has been closed since mid-March and will remain closed until summer camps are over, Heavner said.
Camp COVID-19 protocols
The county is taking is taking several additional steps to keep campers and employees as safe as possible during camp. The most significant, other than the small group sizes, is that camps will start later – they typically begin the week after school ends -- and will not be open to children under the age of 8 because of the difficulty maintaining appropriate social distancing with younger children, Heavner said.
Also, the county recommends that children with existing health conditions or compromised immune systems not attend camps this year.
Other changes include:
• No field trips: So that campers will not ride on buses in close proximity, summer camps will not feature field trips.
• No swimming: Swimming will also not be available at camps this year due to the continued closure of our pools and waterparks.
• Campers will spend more time engaged in play outside during appropriate weather conditions.
• Hand-sanitizer stations will be available and designated hand-washing times will be strictly enforced.
• Staff members will wear face coverings. Campers will also be encouraged to wear them except during outdoor or physical activities.
• Additional cleaning and sanitation practices will be implemented.
• Temperature and verbal health checks with the parent/guardian will be conducted daily at the start of the camp day. Afternoon temperature check will also be performed and checked by a supervisor.
• If a child develops symptoms associated with COVID-19, they will be isolated, and they will have to be picked up within two hours. There will be a strict 72-hour sick policy. If a child has a fever, they will not be able to return to camp until they are fever free for 72 hours without the aid of medicine.
• Campers who do not consistently follow safety directives from staff regarding distancing, hand-washing and other expect behaviors may be disenrolled.
Camp counselors still needed
Also, the county is still hiring camp counselors for the day camps. Openings are available for people who are at least 18 years old and have at least six months experience working with children. The hourly wage is $16.25, according to a job listing on the county website.
Those who are interested can apply here.
Camps will be held at the following locations:
• George Hellwig Memorial Park
• Chinn Aquatics & Fitness Center
• A.J. Ferlazzo Building
• Lake Ridge Park
• Locust Shade Park
• Sharron Baucom Dale City Recreation Center
• Pat White Center at Ben Lomond
• Veterans Memorial Park
• Silver Lake Regional Park
• Forest Greens Golf Club
• Lake Ridge Golf Course
• Prince William Golf Course
• Bristoe Station Battlefield Heritage Park
• Ben Lomond Historic Site
• Brentsville Courthouse Historic Centre
Help with the online registration process, will be available from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Email tdella@pwcgov.org with questions.
