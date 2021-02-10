Prince William County officials presented the board of county supervisors with its proposed $1.02 billion, five-year capital improvement plan Tuesday evening that includes numerous new parks and road projects approved by county voters in a 2019 bond referendum and new homeless shelter near Potomac Mills.
The proposed 2022-27 capital improvement plan is nearly twice as expensive as last year’s, increasing from $562 million to $1.02 billion as a result of the bond referendum projects. The referendum allows the county to take on up to $400 million in new debt to pay for those projects.
The road bond projects total $355 million and include the Va. 28 bypass, the Devlin Road widening, the Minnieville Road and Prince William Parkway interchange, the Old Bridge Road and Gordon Boulevard intersection and the Summit School Road and Telegraph Road widening project.
An estimated 75% of the $1.02 billion capital improvement plan is devoted solely to county transportation projects.
The parks and recreation projects in the referendum total $41 million and include the development of new trail projects and completing unfinished projects including the Occoquan Greenway, the Neabsco Greenway and Powell’s Creek Boardwalk. It also includes the Fuller Heights Park expansion, improvements at Howison Park and putting two new artificial turf fields at Hellwig Park.
Prince William County Budget Director David Sinclair said county staff is proposing a cigarette tax to help pay for the parks projects. Sinclair said the new tax is estimated to generate $3 million a year to be shared with schools.
While the bond referendum passed with 73% of the vote, the board has the final say over whether the county will move the projects forward in the fiscal year 2022 budget.
“Just because the voters approved it, that doesn’t mean it will happen,” said Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson.
The county is requesting only $19.5 million in 2022 to begin the design process for many of the projects in the capital improvement plan. But the debt service for those projects would slowly ramp up over the next five years. By 2027, many of them will have reached the construction phase and the county’s debt service will increase dramatically.
The debt service for the road bond projects alone is estimated to reach $27.4 million by 2027.
The county is also recommending several new infrastructure projects in the plan in addition to the proposed bond referendum projects.
The county is proposing the construction of a new, $21 million homeless navigation center on the east end of the county near Potomac Mills. The 30,000 square-foot facility would be located at an existing drop-in center site.
The county is also continuing to move forward with plans for a new youth jail and youth shelter campus to replace the existing facilities. The project is estimated to cost $43 million. The new youth jail, as proposed, will have only 32 beds. That is a reduction from the county’s current 72-bed facility.
The new youth jail and youth shelter are proposed to be built at the location of the existing youth jail off Va. 234 in the Coles district. The county plans to seek 50% reimbursement for the project from the Virginia General Assembly in 2022.
The county is also proposing two new fire stations – Station 27 and Station 28, both for the east end of the county. Sinclair said six new fire stations are needed to keep up with the demand for services in the county. Station 27 is estimated to cost $14 million excluding the cost of land. There is currently no cost estimate for Station 28.
A $40 million public safety training center that would be located adjacent to the existing regional police training facility in Nokesville is also proposed in the plan. It would include a rifle range and classroom space, according to county staff. Design has not yet begun, however.
The county is also proposing expanding the county’s judicial complex. The current facility has run out of space for new personnel and will need more parking space, according to County Executive Chris Martino.
Budget talks will begin in earnest next Tuesday, Feb. 16 when Martino presents his proposed fiscal year 2022 budget. The county has also scheduled three budget work sessions in March. The board will have public hearings for the budget on March 16 and April 13 before adopting the budget on April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.