On the surface, Super Tuesday was a sleepy election day for Prince William County. Election officials at polling stations across the county reported no long lines and a slow, steady stream of voters arriving to cast their ballots.
But as the results trickled in, it became apparent that Virginia – and Prince William County – had seen a major surge in voter participation compared to the 2016 Democratic primary.
Statewide, voter turnout increased by 9% over 2016, shattering Democratic primary voting records. And in Prince William County, some voting precincts saw turnout increase by as much as 11%, with many more topping the 9% statewide average, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
Turnout for the primary in Virginia was 23% in 2020, compared to 14% in 2016 and 20% in 2008.
A total of 70,562 votes were cast in Tuesday’s primary by Prince William voters – about 29,000 more than the 41,440 cast in the 2016 Democratic primary.
Former Vice President Joe Biden placed first in Virginia and in Prince William County capturing 53% of the statewide and county vote. Biden won every voting precinct in Prince William County but one – Yorkshire, outside Manassas Park, which went to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sanders did slightly better in Prince William than he did statewide, winning 26% of the vote, compared to 23% overall.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg came in third place in Prince William County with 10% of the vote. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren placed fourth in Prince William County with 8% of the vote.
David Pala, former executive director of the Prince William County Democratic Committee, said the big bump in turnout is further evidence of effective grassroots organizing by county Democrats in recent years. Pala served as director from 2017 until November 2019.
“There have been more volunteers and more engagement every year,” Pala said. “It’s huge.”
Asked whether some Republicans may have voted in the Democratic primary, Pala said it was “likely,” but said detailed voter information from the primary wouldn’t be available for several months. Until then, it’s only speculation, Pala said.
“I know from canvassing in 2017 and 2019, many suburban voters have been breaking away from the Republican party,” Pala said. “People are looking for someone they feel comfortable voting for as an alternative to President Trump.”
Pala now serves as an aide to state Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-29th.
Collin Robinson, current chair of the Prince William County Democratic Committee, said the county started seeing increased voter turnout beginning in 2017, a pattern that has continued in 2018, 2019 and now in 2020.
“We think the increased turnout has helped us,” Robinson said. “I don't see any reason that our voter turnout will slow down. We’re going to continue to push voter registration throughout the county.”
County Republican Chairman Bill Card said the level of enthusiasm for the Democratic primary in the county, and statewide, was surprising.
"On the Republican side, we won’t be taking anything for granted,” Card said. “While Republicans generally do come out to vote in presidential years, we need to vastly overperform 2012 and 2016 in order to carry Prince William County in 2020.”
Card said he expects voter turnout from both Republicans and Democrats to be high in the November general election.
“Even though President Trump didn’t have a credible opponent, Republican voter turnout in those states that had Republican primaries this year has surprised everyone as well. That indicates that our base is behind the president and stirred up,” Card said.
Local office of elections: November turnout could reach 80%
Prince William County Office of Elections spokesman Matt Wilson said voter turnout across the county ranged from a low of 20% to a high of 29% in some precincts, a substantial increase from turnout in the 2016 primary.
“The increase in turnout didn’t come as a surprise,” Wilson said. “There were a lot of candidates that people could vote for.”
Looking forward to the November general election, Wilson said he wouldn’t be surprised to see overall turnout in the county reach 80%. “I have no reason to suspect turnout will lower than 2016,” Wilson said.
Voting precincts in the eastern end of the county registered the highest change in voter turnout between 2016 and 2020, according to a VPAP analysis of voter turnout.
Leesylvania, Cardinal, Montclair, Yates Ford and Lynwood voting precincts saw voter turnout increase by more than 11% from 2016.
Yates Ford saw an 11.9% increase in voter turnout compared with 2016, the highest in the county. Yates Ford is a semi-rural district located east of Manassas City. A Democrat has not won any recent election in the precinct.
Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, represents Yates Ford. She was outvoted by her Republican opponents in the precinct in 2017 and 2019.
“It’s one of my toughest precincts,” Roem said.
Roem said the precinct is demographically less diverse than most other precincts in her district but that the Democratic party has been making inroads in the area in recent years.
“With turnout in Yates Ford this year, something unprecedented happened. It seems like every Democrat who lives in Yates Ford showed up to vote,” Roem said.
Looking ahead to the general election, Roem said she is confident that whoever the Democratic presidential nominee is, they’ll likely win in Prince William County. Roem went on to say that the Yates Ford precinct could be a bellwether for the entire state.
“If the Democratic nominee wins Yates Ford, you can call Virginia immediately,” Roem said.
