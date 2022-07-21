As part of its ongoing effort to spend millions in federal COVID-19 relief money, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently voted to dedicate about $17 million of the $91 million the county received in American Recovery Plan Act funds on upgrades to several county parks.
The parks became a refuge for residents looking for safe places to recreate during the pandemic. At the same time, the county’s many parks are in constant need of maintenance and improvements for which there is often not enough money in the county’s regular budget.
Those were among the reasons the county’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism recommended several projects that would qualify for ARPA funding under federal rules for spending the money. The county board approved its latest round of ARPA expenditures in June.
All of the projects involve one-time expenditures with no associated ongoing costs and most focus on sustainability and accessibility.
The work is expected to begin soon, but the projects will take about three years to complete, according to Amir Wenrich, spokesman for Prince William County’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
The projects are spread throughout the county’s seven magisterial districts as follows:
Brentsville
The county-owned Prince William Golf Course on Vint Hill Road in Nokesville will receive a new sand trap bunker and cart path repairs and four other park assets in the western county district will also get upgrades. The Broad Run Greenway, a trail that aims to connect Rollins Ford Road to Sudley Manor Drive, will get trail and bridge improvements. Valley View Park in Nokesville will receive trail and playing field accessibility improvements, and both Braemar Park, in Bristow, and Fairmont Park, in the West Gate area of Manassas, will receive accessibility improvements.
Coles
In the mid- and western-county Coles District, Joseph D. Reading Park, in the Yorkshire area of Manassas, will receive accessibility improvements; while the Orchard Bridge Park, also in the Yorkshire area, will receive new spectator and player seating for its fields as well as accessibility improvements.
Gainesville
In the western Prince William County Gainesville District, the Pat White Center at Ben Lomond in Manassas will get a new elevator. The Ellis L. Barron Park, at Ashton and Coverstone drives in Manassas, will get court upgrades, accessibility improvements and expansions of its parking area and picnic shelter.
Catharpin Regional Park, at Sudley Road and Pageland Lane, will receive paved parking improvements. Splashdown Water Park, on Ben Lomond Park Road in Manassas, will receive new paint as well as upgrades to its electrical system, fire alarm and fire suppression systems.
Neabsco
In the Dale City area Neabsco District, Sharron Baum Dale City Recreation Center on Minnieville Road will receive field upgrades, renovations to its batting cages and picnic shelter and accessibility improvements.
Waterworks Water Park, on Dale Boulevard in Dale City, will get upgraded and expanded picnic and outdoor dining areas, while Birchdale Community Center, which is also on Dale Boulevard near Gideon Drive, will get a new playground and picnic shelters. Cloverdale Park, located in Dale City near Benita Fitzgerald Drive and Cloverdale Road, will receive accessibility improvements at its comfort station.
John D. Jenkins Park, located off Hillendale Drive in Dale City, will receive a picnic shelter upgrade and accessibility improvements in parking area.
Occoquan
In the Lake Ridge and Woodbridge area Occoquan District, the Lake Ridge Park and Marina will receive trail improvements as well as a new path connecting the marina to the nearby residential neighborhood.
Potomac
In the eastern Prince William County Potomac District, the Ali Krieger Sports Complex, at Potomac Shores, will get new sidewalks and seating areas as well as some renovations of well-used areas of the park.
The Forest Greens Golf Club, in Triangle, will get new golf carts, repairs to failing cart paths and an upgraded irrigation system. Anne Moncure Wall Park, in Montclair, will get a new pedestrian path to Waterway Drive and accessibility improvements in the parking lot. Brittany Park, in the Brittany neighborhood off Va. 234, will receive parking lot improvements, while Locust Shade Park, in Triangle, will get upgrades for its grounds maintenance shop.
Woodbridge
In the eastern Prince William County’s Woodbridge District, Veterans Memorial Park, located off Featherstone Road, will get new shelters and accessibility improvements. Belmont Park, near Belmont Bay, will get a new footbridge and accessibility improvements, while Marumsco Acre Lake Park, located near Veterans Park in the Marumsco area, will receive dock and accessibility improvements for the path and parking area.
