Prince William County Juvenile Detention Center Superintendent John Dowdy wrenches open a heavy cell door. Inside is a thin mattress atop a concrete slab, a lidless metal toilet and a small rectangular window above the bed. The cinderblock walls are painted white.
It's a typical holding cell for youth between the ages of 10 and 18 who have been booked into the county’s 48-year-old juvenile detention center, where the average length of stay is 32 days.
Dowdy bolts the door shut and heads down a narrow hallway, passing the dining hall, a gym and several classrooms where youth attend classes taught by Prince William County school teachers.
From a nearby window, he points to the razor-wire fence surrounding the recreational yard where youth can spend one hour outside every day.
“If you look at the building, as a parent or as a brand-new detainee, you look at it like a jail,” Dowdy said.
The “jail-like” image of the detention center is exactly what county officials are hoping to change by replacing the aging brick facility with a modern detention center that has more color, fewer beds and added space for rehabilitative programs like counseling, education and workforce training.
It’s still in the early stages of planning with cost estimates ranging from $39 million to $46 million – roughly the same cost as a new elementary school – but the final design has not been determined.
County officials said the project could receive up to 50% reimbursement from the Virginia General Assembly.
On July 14, the Prince William Board of County Supervisors authorized county staff to send a 110-page planning study to the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice for approval. Once approved by the DJJ, the county can start the design process with the aim of completing the project by 2024.
All eight county supervisors said they are in favor of moving the project forward.
“If you haven't been out to the JDC, let me tell you something, regardless of the crime that these young people have committed, there's no way that they should be detained in that facility. That facility is highly outdated,” said Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco.
Angry said he and other supervisors had received emails from residents concerned about whether the new facility would contribute to the school-to-prison pipeline. But, Angry said, the plan to replace the existing facility is “a holistic problem.”
“A lot of what we're talking about has been systemic over years. We have a culture with these young men and women who for lack of better words have come up on generation after generation of injustices,” Angry said. “We can only get better from here.”
Supervisor Kenny Boddye, D-Occoquan, assured concerned county residents that the proposed facility “is not an expansion of our JDC.”
“This is a wholesale tear down to the current structure and re-envisioning it with lower capacity,” Boddye said. “For anyone out there that thinks this is somehow an expansion of the prison industrial complex that's frankly just not true.”
‘Days of believing youth can be scared straight are over’
Courtney Tierney, the county’s social services director, told supervisors that the goal of building a new juvenile detention center is to better facilitate counseling and educational activities focused on rehabilitation and to reduce recidivism. Tierney said the existing facility, built in 1972, is outdated and does not have enough space to implement the necessary reforms.
“The juvenile justice system is changing because the current system has high recidivism,” Tierney said.
Tierney said plans for the new detention facility are part of a statewide juvenile justice reform effort based on the Missouri Model, an evidence-based model that “reveals how facility design, when coupled with trauma-informed programming, reduces juvenile recidivism.”
The design of the county’s current detention center is in “direct conflict” with evidence-based reforms, Tierney said.
“The days of believing youth can be scared straight are over,” Tierney said. “Now is the time to apply the research and change our functionally obsolete JDC into a trauma-informed design JDC.”
In addition to the increased space for programming, Tierney said the county is planning to reduce the number of beds from 72 to 48. According to the planning study, the number of youths detained in Prince William County is expected to remain steady at around 40 detainees as a result of reform efforts even as the population of the county continues to grow.
The county will also consider co-locating the juvenile detention center with the Molinari shelter, a 15-bed youth shelter operated by the county that houses young people who need a place to go who have not broken the law. The current JDC is located off of Va. 234 near the county landfill. The Molinari shelter is located on Wellington Road in Manassas.
Dowdy said changes at the detention center to adopt new programming have been moving forward for several years. Dowdy said that until recently, juvenile detention centers were short-term holding facilities and the average length of stay was typically less than 10 days before a detainee was transferred to a larger correctional facility. But that’s no longer the case.
Detainees are now serving out their sentences closer to home, meaning facilities built for short-term detention are now providing rehabilitative services they were never designed for.
“We’re maintaining their education, we’re teaching life skills, we’re teaching conflict resolution,” Dowdy said. “A new building will give us the opportunity to do it in smaller groups and individualize it.”
Dowdy said the existing building doesn't have the space that is needed to provide detainees with counseling and treatment. It also has ongoing maintenance issues, like a leaky roof and doors due to years of wear and tear, and limited space for staff and medical personnel.
“We have to change the way that we are dealing with our youth because 99.9% of them are coming back home to the community,” Dowdy said. “It’s our responsibility to provide services to increase their employability, their education and work on some of the things that play a part in their decision making.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
