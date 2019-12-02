Prince William officials will hold a public meeting next week about the county's first commuter parking garage, a $36.5 million, seven-level structure that's scheduled to be completed by 2023.
The meeting, hosted by the county's department of transportation, aims to provide information about the 1,400-space garage, which will be located on county-owned property at 2502 Opitz Blvd. in Woodbridge. The site is across from the Sentara hospital, near Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Freedom High School, 15201 Neabsco Mills Road in Woodbridge, between 6 and 9 p.m.
Those who attend will have the opportunity to see exhibits, discuss tentative project schedules, meet with elected officials and transportation representatives and provide input on the Potomac-Neabsco Commuter Parking Garage Project, according to a county news release.
"We're anticipating that we will have a full, topographical view of the parcel, where exactly the garage will be located and types of access," said Dagmawie Shikurye, the county's project manager, in a press release.
"At this point, we have three different access points to the structure. One is via River Rock Way; another one is via Bridge View Drive; and a third one comes through Potomac Center Boulevard," Shikurye said.
The access points and other aspects of the project could be subject to change, since the project will be a design-build process, meaning the design and construction will closely coincide, Shikurye said.
"The main reason we're having this meeting is to refine what we have based on input from the public," he said.
The seven-level garage will have nearly twice as many spaces as the county's largest commuter parking lot on Telegraph Road, which has 726 spaces.
"This is really going to be a game changer for Prince William County. We're going to have bus stops that access OmniRide, as well as kiss-and-ride and slug lines. Being able to remove that much traffic will just alleviate a lot of pressure from the corridor," Shikurye said.
Written and verbal comments about the project will be accepted at the meeting.
People who cannot attend can email Shikurye at DShikurye@pwcgov.org, or mail comments to the attention of Dagmawie Shikurye, Prince William County Department of Transportation, 5 County Complex Court, Woodbridge, VA 22192. Comments must be received by Jan. 14.
Details of the project files will be available as they are updated at: https://www.pwcgov.org/government/dept/dot/Pages/Current-Road-Projects.aspx under Neabsco Commuter Garage.
Construction is set to begin in April 2021, with a completion date set for April 2023, Shikurye said.
The county will contribute $1 million toward the project with the remainder of the money set to come from the Federal Highway Administration through the Virginia Department of Transportation's Smart Scale program.
More information about this project and other transportation and mobility projects in the county is available at pwcgov.org/transportation.
(2) comments
They ought to put an observation deck on top of the structure where folks can take in the sights of the entire east end of the county. Landmarks like the foothills to the west and the Potomac River and the Maryland shoreline to the east can probably be seen from there on a clear day.
I like that idea sidewinder.
