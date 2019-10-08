The Prince William County Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting Wednesday evening to discuss possible plans for Va. 28, which include either widening the road from four lanes to six through Manassas and Manassas Park or building a bypass around the road by extending Godwin Drive.
The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Yorkshire Elementary School, 7610 Old Centreville Road, in Manassas.
The two options – a widening of Va. 28 or a bypass -- are among the projects that could be at least partially funded if voters approve a $396 million road bond that will be on the ballot Nov. 5.
The initiative would dedicate $200 million in new borrowing to help pay for the widening or the bypass, depending on which is recommended by studies underway now.
The meeting will include updates on a study to evaluate potential social, economic and environmental effects associated with improvements along the Va. 28 corridor, Paolo Belita, the regional planning and program manager with the county's department of transportation, said in a press release.
A 10-minute presentation about plans for the roadway will begin at 7 p.m. Afterward, residents and organizations will have an opportunity to provide comments to county transportation staff, the release said.
Outside transportation consultants and representatives from the Virginia Department of Transportation will also be on hand to answer questions throughout the meeting.
The discussion will also touch on other proposed projects along the corridor, Belita said.
"Primarily, we will provide updates on the study, findings to date, and next steps moving forward. We will also discuss other Route 28 projects and studies in the area," Belita said.
The study, which is budgeted for approximately $5 million, is fully funded by the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, or NVTA, and is expected to be completed sometime next year, Belita said.
For more information about transportation and mobility projects in the county, visit pwcgov.org/transportation. For more information about the study, visit www.Route28study.com.
